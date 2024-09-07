Apostolic Sect is the most followed religion in Matabeleland North

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 2024 Zimbabwe Livelihood Assessment Committee (ZimLAC) report has revealed that the majority of household heads in Matabeleland North province belong to the Apostolic Sect.The Apostolic Sect accounts for 21.3 percent of household heads, with Umguza district leading at 27.3 percent, followed by Nkayi at 21.7 percent.According to the report, Pentecostal followers make up 16.9 percent of household heads, while 17.9 percent are Zionists, and 15.3 percent do not follow any religion.Additionally, 12.7 percent of household heads are Protestant, with this group including members of Western Christian Churches such as Baptist, Presbyterian, and Lutheran denominations.The Roman Catholic Church accounts for 9.1 percent of household heads, with Hwange having the highest concentration at 21.1 percent, followed by Lupane at 13.3 percent. The remaining districts have less than 10 percent Catholic representation.Binga district has the highest number of Pentecostal (31.9 percent) and traditional religion followers (9.6 percent).In Tsholotsho, Zionists form the majority with 30.3 percent, and Pentecostal believers represent 21 percent of household heads.