HCC workers exploit desperate toilet-seeking Hararians

by Staff reporter
07 Sep 2024 at 10:08hrs | Views
Harare City Council workers have been exploiting a scheme to charge citizens for the use of public toilets, which are meant to be free, pocketing the money from desperate users. An investigation by Truth Diggers, the investigative arm of Alpha Media Holdings, revealed the scam at major bus terminuses in the city.

Posing as toilet users, Truth Diggers visited public toilets at Market Square, Copacabana, Charge Office, and Fourth Street. They uncovered a scheme known as the "tissue strategy," where council workers demand a tissue from users to grant access. Those without a tissue are forced to buy it from the cleaners at an inflated price of US$0.50.

At Charge Office, the women's toilets were overcrowded, with the queue moving slowly due to disputes between the cleaner and users over the tissue requirement. Women, in urgent need of the facilities, were held up by the cleaner's demands, leading to frustration and even tears.

Inside the toilets, the atmosphere was dehumanizing. Cleaners monitored users, restricting the toilets to urination only unless an additional fee of US$1 was paid for defecation. There were no doors for privacy, and the cleaner frequently checked the rooms to prevent misuse, further violating users' dignity.

The facilities were in poor condition, with water leaking onto the floor and used tissues being collected in cardboard boxes, as the sewer system was unable to handle the volume of waste. Cleaners explained that the system was outdated and couldn't accommodate tissue paper, leading to their restrictions on use.

Some cleaners openly admitted to the illegal charges, citing non-payment of their salaries by the council as the reason for their actions. One cleaner explained that the money from users was needed to purchase cleaning supplies, as the council had not paid them in months.

Truth Diggers also observed that many users left without washing their hands due to the lack of water, posing serious health risks. The investigation further revealed that many public toilets across Greater Harare have been closed due to the lack of running water, forcing residents to use makeshift facilities or resort to open defecation. This has raised concerns about the spread of waterborne diseases like cholera and typhoid.

City of Harare health services director Prosper Chonzi acknowledged the unhealthy conditions, warning that such environments exacerbate the spread of cholera due to poor sanitation.

Next to some public toilets, privately run mobile toilets operated by the Zimbabwe Mobile Sanitation Association (ZMSA) charge US$0.50 for use. ZMSA president Boston Muteya stated that the association is filling the gap left by the council's inability to provide adequate sanitation facilities. However, the association has yet to sign a formal contract with the city council.

Source - newsday

