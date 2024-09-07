Tshabangu smiles all the way to the bank

News / National

by Staff reporter

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim leader Sengezo Tshabangu stands to benefit financially after the government disbursed over ZWL 22 million to the opposition party as part of the political parties finance fund.The distribution, outlined in the Government Gazette, allocated ZWL 22,116,500 to the CCC out of a total of ZWL 70 million for parties that participated in the August 2023 harmonized elections.The notice, issued by Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, explained that ZANU-PF, which secured 68.4% of the votes, would receive ZWL 47,883,500, while the CCC, with 31.6% of the vote, would get ZWL 22,116,500.Converted at the official rate, this amounts to approximately US$1.6 million, but on the black market, it would be around US$921,520.Tshabangu, who came into the spotlight after the 2023 elections, claimed leadership of the CCC, previously led by Nelson Chamisa.Tshabangu declared himself secretary-general and recalled several of Chamisa's legislators, prompting a series of by-elections.Frustrated by these developments, Chamisa announced earlier this year that he was stepping down as CCC leader, accusing ZANU-PF of interfering with the party.