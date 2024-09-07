'80% of ministers boycott Parliament sessions'

News / National

by Staff reporter

A heated debate broke out in the National Assembly on Thursday as lawmakers voiced their frustration over the frequent absenteeism of Cabinet ministers during question-and-answer sessions. This week, only a few ministers attended the session.Acting Speaker of the National Assembly, Raymore Machingura, confirmed that more than 15 Cabinet ministers, including Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and Energy Minister Edgar Moyo, had sent apologies for their absence.Dzivarasekwa legislator Edwin Mushoriwa raised a point of order, noting that 80% of the ministers were missing, despite Wednesdays being reserved for questioning the Executive. He argued that this absenteeism undermines parliamentary scrutiny of the government."Our Standing Orders specify that Wednesday is for question-and-answer sessions," Mushoriwa said. "From the list you just announced, it’s clear that 80% of ministers have decided to skip this session. This shows contempt for this House and denies us the chance to hold the Executive accountable."Mushoriwa further added, "The absence of the majority of ministers makes a mockery of these sessions. For ministers to keep sending apologies week after week undermines the very purpose of Wednesday's session. Given the low attendance today, I suggest we suspend the session since the ministers are not here."However, ZANU-PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi defended the ministers, pointing out that the Standing Orders allow them to send apologies if they are unable to attend."While I understand my colleague's concerns, there is nothing in the Standing Orders that mandates ministers to attend if they have valid excuses. Ministers share responsibility in Cabinet, and any one of them can address issues from another ministry," Togarepi argued.Machingura acknowledged Mushoriwa's concerns but ruled that suspending the session was out of order. He emphasized that, according to Section 107(2) of the Constitution, vice-presidents, ministers, and their deputies are required to attend Parliament and its committees.