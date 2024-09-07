Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'80% of ministers boycott Parliament sessions'

by Staff reporter
07 Sep 2024 at 10:10hrs | Views
A heated debate broke out in the National Assembly on Thursday as lawmakers voiced their frustration over the frequent absenteeism of Cabinet ministers during question-and-answer sessions. This week, only a few ministers attended the session.

Acting Speaker of the National Assembly, Raymore Machingura, confirmed that more than 15 Cabinet ministers, including Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and Energy Minister Edgar Moyo, had sent apologies for their absence.

Dzivarasekwa legislator Edwin Mushoriwa raised a point of order, noting that 80% of the ministers were missing, despite Wednesdays being reserved for questioning the Executive. He argued that this absenteeism undermines parliamentary scrutiny of the government.

"Our Standing Orders specify that Wednesday is for question-and-answer sessions," Mushoriwa said. "From the list you just announced, it’s clear that 80% of ministers have decided to skip this session. This shows contempt for this House and denies us the chance to hold the Executive accountable."

Mushoriwa further added, "The absence of the majority of ministers makes a mockery of these sessions. For ministers to keep sending apologies week after week undermines the very purpose of Wednesday's session. Given the low attendance today, I suggest we suspend the session since the ministers are not here."

However, ZANU-PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi defended the ministers, pointing out that the Standing Orders allow them to send apologies if they are unable to attend.

"While I understand my colleague's concerns, there is nothing in the Standing Orders that mandates ministers to attend if they have valid excuses. Ministers share responsibility in Cabinet, and any one of them can address issues from another ministry," Togarepi argued.

Machingura acknowledged Mushoriwa's concerns but ruled that suspending the session was out of order. He emphasized that, according to Section 107(2) of the Constitution, vice-presidents, ministers, and their deputies are required to attend Parliament and its committees.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Late businesswoman's family pushed for top lawyer's arrest

3 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mukanya claims Zanu-PF stole his land

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Shops dump ZiG official rate for two-tier pricing system

5 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Zanu-PF councilors snub residents meeting

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Councilors threaten executive with arrest

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

Lucky Montana did not employ Mthimkhulu at PRASA

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

Diaspora community form Funeral and repatriation service fund

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

'2008 xenophobic attacks in SA were orchestrated by Zimbabwe's opposition'

6 hrs ago | 703 Views

Zimbabwe avocado producers to join SA exporters in China shipments

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

India sends food aid to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

INNSCOR GMO's saga draws fire from activists

7 hrs ago | 363 Views

Fastjet to ramp up flights from Johannesburg to Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 490 Views

BCC consider 2 000-metre drilling rigs to exploit aquifer under the city

8 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mzilikazi Day celebrations bring Bulawayo to a standstill

9 hrs ago | 1947 Views

The abuse of power in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe wastes 20% of supplied electricity

9 hrs ago | 517 Views

Warriors brace for Indomitable Lions

9 hrs ago | 144 Views

Chitungwiza awaits govt signal on Magaya project

9 hrs ago | 166 Views

Court orders demolition of illegal rural clinic

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Settler leads King Mzilikazi commemorations

9 hrs ago | 280 Views

Wives fight over sex timetable

9 hrs ago | 599 Views

Cop threatens to kill wife, child

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

Bubi villagers petition Masuka, Zinwa over bills

9 hrs ago | 40 Views

Bulilima villagers flee homes in fear of elephant attacks

9 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members are superior to ministers

9 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe needs $1.6bn to lift crop output after El Nino induced drought

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Harare, ZOU forge degrees partnership

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

'West seeks to regain control of Zimbabwe's levers of power'

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

King Mzilikazi preserved his heritage

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 47 Views

Fuel price decrease brings welcome relief to SA consumers

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government engages BCC over water in schools

9 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa extends road rehab

9 hrs ago | 39 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe govt to process 1 000 title deeds per day

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors coach wary of Cameroon

9 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe's CAAZ licenses 400 drone pilots

9 hrs ago | 25 Views

China is helping Zimbabwe to modernise

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe bus operators urged to step up after kombi ban

9 hrs ago | 66 Views

WATCH: Gweru Artiste Nathan Kajeke Releases Debut Music Video

22 hrs ago | 209 Views

Teenager burns former employer's car over salary

07 Sep 2024 at 16:52hrs | 1593 Views

What Zimbabweans need to know about Starlink, and how to order

07 Sep 2024 at 16:08hrs | 2011 Views

Gwanda magistrate detained for demanding US$3,000 bribe

07 Sep 2024 at 16:06hrs | 1103 Views

Starlink goes live in Zimbabwe, unlimited internet price at $50 per month

07 Sep 2024 at 16:02hrs | 2321 Views

Ndebeles commemorate Mzilikazi Day

07 Sep 2024 at 15:53hrs | 2758 Views

8 Harare councillors in trouble over abuse of office

07 Sep 2024 at 15:41hrs | 433 Views

New Bill to professionalise Zimbabwe teaching sector

07 Sep 2024 at 15:38hrs | 469 Views

Chivayo mocks Chimombe, Mpofu

07 Sep 2024 at 15:21hrs | 555 Views

15 Zimbabweans who died in SA bus accident named

07 Sep 2024 at 15:20hrs | 1015 Views

'Chivayo, MIF wanted 50% stake in Starlink deal'

07 Sep 2024 at 15:16hrs | 4395 Views