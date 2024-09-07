Mr President, tell them that 'NO'!

News / National

by newsday

WE all heard it.For the third time, President Emmerson Mnangagwa told the world that he will not seek to extend his stay in power.He has said it twice on home soil and said it again this week in China, where he is attending the 9th Forum on China-Africa Co-operation in Beijing."I said it that I am a constitutionalist. Have you heard it? It means I follow the law and the Constitution. Also, I am one of those who helped to write it. So those with whom you discuss that I will extend my stay, no I won't do that," he said."I have a mandate that I was given by Zimbabweans. If the time comes that my time [to go] has come, others will come and get their mandates. Have you understood?"So this question of having a third-term does not arise, especially under my watch. No!"I'm in my second-term and I already know the date that I will leave power in 2028 and I go home, then others come in."So if there are those who are fooling you, tell them ‘no, that's not what Baba is thinking'."The President has made it clear.Zanu-PF must not force for the amendment of the Constitution so that a few hangers-on and beneficiaries can still afford another ride on the gravy train.In fact, looking at it, it's not everyone in Zanu-PF who is pushing for a mutilation of the Constitution so that Mnangagwa can stay until 2030.It's actually a few chancers, a few greedy individuals who are rubbing their hands in glee as they are lining their pockets.They are getting government tenders all because either they are close to power or are name-dropping members of the Presidium so that they get what they want.Mr President, tell those yobs that the Constitution is inviolable.If any, we should improve it and even set term limits for councillors, MPs and ministers.People should come and go and people do come and go.Let us give each other a chance.Let us give fresh minds a chance.While officially opening the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in Harare last week, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said he would be stepping down in January next year at the end of his second five-year term as his country goes to the plebiscite to elect a new leader, legislators and councillors.Nyusi is 65 and will turn a year old in February.Zanu-PF must know that Mnangagwa is 81 and will turn 82 in a week's time.The man has achieved a lot in his political life, having walked the road for over six decades.He has lived to see his wish come true that of becoming a President.Every person has their flaws, Mnangagwa included.On respecting human rights, making right the economy, taming corruption, he has dismally failed.But on improving the road infrastructure in the country, upgrading Beitbridge Border Post, Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, the State House perimeter wall in Harare, as well as the construction of the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, he gets the ticks.In fact, come 2028, his successor will have their work cut out.They will be facing a difficult task of maintaining the infrastructure Mnangagwa would have constructed or rehabilitated, and an even bigger task of doing more than Mnangagwa would have done.So Mr President, please tell those wayward people who pretend to be behind you that "NO!", you won't be seeking to stay beyond 2028.Tell them that anyone who brings up that topic risks being ostracised.