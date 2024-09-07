Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

War vets mop up vetting set for this month

by Staff reporter
07 Sep 2024 at 11:33hrs | Views
The government is set to resume the mop-up vetting of war collaborators and non-combatants this month, with plans to publish the names of those who successfully pass the vetting, paving the way for them to receive their entitled benefits.

This follow-up exercise comes after the 2022 vetting, which saw over 110,000 war collaborators and more than 10,000 non-combatant cadres provisionally vetted. Responding to questions from members of the National Assembly on Wednesday, the Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle, Senator Monica Mavunga, stated that the new round of vetting aims to cover over 90,000 individuals who missed the 2022 vetting due to financial limitations.

"After the passage of the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Act, Chapter 17:12, it became necessary to verify the credentials of war collaborators and non-combatant cadres. The 2022 vetting exercise resulted in 110,635 war collaborators and 10,022 non-combatant cadres being provisionally vetted. However, due to limited resources, 93,363 individuals were left unvetted," said Senator Mavunga. "This September, we will resume the mop-up vetting, and following that, we will publish the names of those vetted both last year and this month."

She explained that once the names are gazetted, those successfully vetted will be eligible to receive their statutory benefits. "The Act stipulates that once someone passes the vetting process, they are entitled to their benefits. Veterans of the liberation struggle include four categories: veterans, ex-detainees, non-combatant cadres, and war collaborators, all of whom will be entitled to their benefits," added Mavunga.

She also addressed concerns about individuals who were vetted but not yet confirmed, noting that some have passed away or left the country. However, the Ministry is working on ways to assist their beneficiaries.

Source - The Sunday News

Must Read

Late businesswoman's family pushed for top lawyer's arrest

4 hrs ago | 624 Views

Mukanya claims Zanu-PF stole his land

4 hrs ago | 333 Views

Shops dump ZiG official rate for two-tier pricing system

5 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Zanu-PF councilors snub residents meeting

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Councilors threaten executive with arrest

5 hrs ago | 218 Views

Lucky Montana did not employ Mthimkhulu at PRASA

6 hrs ago | 338 Views

Diaspora community form Funeral and repatriation service fund

6 hrs ago | 274 Views

'2008 xenophobic attacks in SA were orchestrated by Zimbabwe's opposition'

6 hrs ago | 733 Views

Zimbabwe avocado producers to join SA exporters in China shipments

7 hrs ago | 144 Views

India sends food aid to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 100 Views

INNSCOR GMO's saga draws fire from activists

7 hrs ago | 369 Views

Fastjet to ramp up flights from Johannesburg to Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 520 Views

BCC consider 2 000-metre drilling rigs to exploit aquifer under the city

9 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mzilikazi Day celebrations bring Bulawayo to a standstill

9 hrs ago | 2054 Views

The abuse of power in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe wastes 20% of supplied electricity

9 hrs ago | 550 Views

Warriors brace for Indomitable Lions

9 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chitungwiza awaits govt signal on Magaya project

9 hrs ago | 175 Views

Court orders demolition of illegal rural clinic

9 hrs ago | 201 Views

Settler leads King Mzilikazi commemorations

9 hrs ago | 290 Views

Wives fight over sex timetable

9 hrs ago | 627 Views

Cop threatens to kill wife, child

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

Bubi villagers petition Masuka, Zinwa over bills

9 hrs ago | 42 Views

Bulilima villagers flee homes in fear of elephant attacks

9 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members are superior to ministers

9 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe needs $1.6bn to lift crop output after El Nino induced drought

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Harare, ZOU forge degrees partnership

9 hrs ago | 143 Views

'West seeks to regain control of Zimbabwe's levers of power'

9 hrs ago | 90 Views

King Mzilikazi preserved his heritage

9 hrs ago | 58 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Fuel price decrease brings welcome relief to SA consumers

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government engages BCC over water in schools

9 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa extends road rehab

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe govt to process 1 000 title deeds per day

9 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors coach wary of Cameroon

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe's CAAZ licenses 400 drone pilots

9 hrs ago | 27 Views

China is helping Zimbabwe to modernise

9 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe bus operators urged to step up after kombi ban

9 hrs ago | 69 Views

WATCH: Gweru Artiste Nathan Kajeke Releases Debut Music Video

23 hrs ago | 210 Views

Teenager burns former employer's car over salary

07 Sep 2024 at 16:52hrs | 1595 Views

What Zimbabweans need to know about Starlink, and how to order

07 Sep 2024 at 16:08hrs | 2021 Views

Gwanda magistrate detained for demanding US$3,000 bribe

07 Sep 2024 at 16:06hrs | 1105 Views

Starlink goes live in Zimbabwe, unlimited internet price at $50 per month

07 Sep 2024 at 16:02hrs | 2329 Views

Ndebeles commemorate Mzilikazi Day

07 Sep 2024 at 15:53hrs | 2769 Views

8 Harare councillors in trouble over abuse of office

07 Sep 2024 at 15:41hrs | 434 Views

New Bill to professionalise Zimbabwe teaching sector

07 Sep 2024 at 15:38hrs | 469 Views

Chivayo mocks Chimombe, Mpofu

07 Sep 2024 at 15:21hrs | 558 Views

15 Zimbabweans who died in SA bus accident named

07 Sep 2024 at 15:20hrs | 1030 Views

'Chivayo, MIF wanted 50% stake in Starlink deal'

07 Sep 2024 at 15:16hrs | 4470 Views