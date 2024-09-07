Khama Billiat gets coach's vote for man of the match

News / National

by Staff reporter

Michael Nees, the new coach of Zimbabwe, expressed his happiness with his team's goalless draw against Kenya on Friday to begin their Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign.It was the team's first game under the new German coach, who coaxed Khama Billiat from international retirement in an attempt to improve his team's prospects.The Group J opening was held in Kampala due to Kenya's lack of an appropriate venue for hosting international games.This also applies to Zimbabwe, who will host their next group match in the capital of Uganda on Tuesday after failing the Confederation of African Football's inspection.Nees was delighted to see the Warriors grow into their game against Kenya despite looking off the pace early on.He felt that a draw was a good result for his team as they take steps towards having a bigger say in continental affairs.Nees believes his team did well to neutralise the attacking threat of Kenya."We played against a team with a lot of optimism. I am actually satisfied with the performance. We battled at the beginning, a little bit shaky, a little bit crampy, I must admit."The longer the game, the better we became. It was a good performance, but not a great one. But for me it was a good landing."We created some chances, but our game could be improved. "Overall, I am satisfied for the type of play, I think they did well".Former Ajax Cape Town, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star Khama Billiat hadn't played an international in three years.However, Nees felt that he was the standout player for the Warriors."For me, he was very good. Khama Billiat was the best man. He played really great," the coach added.Nees lamented a lack of time with the squad ahead of their first match but believes this unit will improve through the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign."We had our first training on Monday together, Tuesday the second and basically we had a full squad on Wednesday."Two sessions with a full squad and the danger is we are going to overload the players and forget everything."Kenya and Zimbabwe occupy a group alongside more fancied opponents Namibia and Cameroon.