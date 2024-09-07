Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Armed gang wears security company uniforms to hijack patrol vehicle

by Staff reporter
07 Sep 2024 at 15:46hrs | Views
Five armed suspects allegedly hijacked a security company's patrol vehicle in Chipinge, forcing the guards to hand over their uniforms before stealing approximately USD 1.1 million and R1.2 million.

In a statement on X, police said they are seeking information to solve the robbery that occurred at Gaza Security Firm on September 4, 2024.

"Five unknown suspects intercepted the company's patrol vehicle in Chipinge town, assaulted the driver and his colleague, and forced them to remove their uniforms.

"The suspects then wore the uniforms and drove the vehicle to the security company's premises, where they overpowered other guards before stealing USD 111,411 and R1,281,320. Anyone with information should report to the nearest police station," said the NPAZ.

Source - The Chronicle

