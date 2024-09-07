Negligent unlicensed driver jailed

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 39-year-old man from Muchena Village, Manicaland Province, has been arrested following an accident he caused while driving without a license.According to the Zimbabwe Road Traffic Act, driving without a license is a criminal offense.In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) reported that Desmond Dhavengwa appeared in Karoi court for violating two traffic laws: driving without a valid license and reckless driving, which endangered lives."On June 20, 2024, at 3:00 PM, the accused was driving a Nissan Hardbody along the Karoi-Nyamambizi road with two passengers. He encroached into the oncoming lane at a curve, leading to a head-on collision with a Mazda B2500, which had three passengers. Two people were injured in the accident. Police investigations revealed that the accused did not possess a valid driver's license."Dhavengwa was convicted and fined US$100 for driving without a license, with a default sentence of 30 days imprisonment. For reckless driving, he was fined US$200, with a default sentence of 30 days imprisonment," said the NPAZ.