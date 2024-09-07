Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Impala hunting man jailed 6 months

by Staff reporter
07 Sep 2024 at 15:45hrs | Views
A 41-year-old man was arrested for illegally hunting impalas without proper authorization.

On August 30, 2024, at around 7:00 PM, game scouts spotted Aram Sibanda and his accomplices leaving Bachelr Hills Sentinel Ranch with four impala carcasses.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) reported that the scouts managed to apprehend Sibanda, while the other three suspects escaped. The poached animals were valued at $4,000, but none of the carcasses were recovered.

Sibanda appeared before the Beitbridge Magistrates' Court, facing charges of violating the Parks and Wildlife Act for hunting without a permit or license. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months imprisonment, in addition to being ordered to pay compensation.


Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Late businesswoman's family pushed for top lawyer's arrest

3 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mukanya claims Zanu-PF stole his land

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

Shops dump ZiG official rate for two-tier pricing system

5 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Zanu-PF councilors snub residents meeting

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Councilors threaten executive with arrest

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

Lucky Montana did not employ Mthimkhulu at PRASA

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Diaspora community form Funeral and repatriation service fund

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

'2008 xenophobic attacks in SA were orchestrated by Zimbabwe's opposition'

6 hrs ago | 700 Views

Zimbabwe avocado producers to join SA exporters in China shipments

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

India sends food aid to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

INNSCOR GMO's saga draws fire from activists

7 hrs ago | 362 Views

Fastjet to ramp up flights from Johannesburg to Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 487 Views

BCC consider 2 000-metre drilling rigs to exploit aquifer under the city

8 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mzilikazi Day celebrations bring Bulawayo to a standstill

9 hrs ago | 1939 Views

The abuse of power in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe wastes 20% of supplied electricity

9 hrs ago | 514 Views

Warriors brace for Indomitable Lions

9 hrs ago | 144 Views

Chitungwiza awaits govt signal on Magaya project

9 hrs ago | 165 Views

Court orders demolition of illegal rural clinic

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Settler leads King Mzilikazi commemorations

9 hrs ago | 278 Views

Wives fight over sex timetable

9 hrs ago | 596 Views

Cop threatens to kill wife, child

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

Bubi villagers petition Masuka, Zinwa over bills

9 hrs ago | 40 Views

Bulilima villagers flee homes in fear of elephant attacks

9 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members are superior to ministers

9 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe needs $1.6bn to lift crop output after El Nino induced drought

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Harare, ZOU forge degrees partnership

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

'West seeks to regain control of Zimbabwe's levers of power'

9 hrs ago | 88 Views

King Mzilikazi preserved his heritage

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 47 Views

Fuel price decrease brings welcome relief to SA consumers

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government engages BCC over water in schools

9 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa extends road rehab

9 hrs ago | 39 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe govt to process 1 000 title deeds per day

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors coach wary of Cameroon

9 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe's CAAZ licenses 400 drone pilots

9 hrs ago | 25 Views

China is helping Zimbabwe to modernise

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe bus operators urged to step up after kombi ban

9 hrs ago | 66 Views

WATCH: Gweru Artiste Nathan Kajeke Releases Debut Music Video

22 hrs ago | 209 Views

Teenager burns former employer's car over salary

07 Sep 2024 at 16:52hrs | 1593 Views

What Zimbabweans need to know about Starlink, and how to order

07 Sep 2024 at 16:08hrs | 2010 Views

Gwanda magistrate detained for demanding US$3,000 bribe

07 Sep 2024 at 16:06hrs | 1103 Views

Starlink goes live in Zimbabwe, unlimited internet price at $50 per month

07 Sep 2024 at 16:02hrs | 2319 Views

Ndebeles commemorate Mzilikazi Day

07 Sep 2024 at 15:53hrs | 2758 Views

8 Harare councillors in trouble over abuse of office

07 Sep 2024 at 15:41hrs | 433 Views

New Bill to professionalise Zimbabwe teaching sector

07 Sep 2024 at 15:38hrs | 469 Views

Chivayo mocks Chimombe, Mpofu

07 Sep 2024 at 15:21hrs | 554 Views

15 Zimbabweans who died in SA bus accident named

07 Sep 2024 at 15:20hrs | 1015 Views

'Chivayo, MIF wanted 50% stake in Starlink deal'

07 Sep 2024 at 15:16hrs | 4388 Views