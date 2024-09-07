Impala hunting man jailed 6 months

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 41-year-old man was arrested for illegally hunting impalas without proper authorization.On August 30, 2024, at around 7:00 PM, game scouts spotted Aram Sibanda and his accomplices leaving Bachelr Hills Sentinel Ranch with four impala carcasses.In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) reported that the scouts managed to apprehend Sibanda, while the other three suspects escaped. The poached animals were valued at $4,000, but none of the carcasses were recovered.Sibanda appeared before the Beitbridge Magistrates' Court, facing charges of violating the Parks and Wildlife Act for hunting without a permit or license. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months imprisonment, in addition to being ordered to pay compensation.