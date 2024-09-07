Latest News Editor's Choice


15 Zimbabweans who died in SA bus accident named

by Staff reporter
07 Sep 2024 at 15:20hrs | Views
Zimbabwe's embassy in South Africa has released the names of 14 out of the 15 Zimbabweans who lost their lives in two separate accidents involving Mzansi Express and Tamuka cross-border buses. One victim still awaits identification through DNA testing.

Ambassador David Hamadziripi announced that the Zimbabwean government will cover the costs of repatriating the remains and the subsequent burials.

"The Embassy and the Consulate in Johannesburg wish to inform the public that all victims, except one, have been positively identified, and their next of kin have been notified," said Hamadziripi. "The necessary documentation for their repatriation to Zimbabwe has been finalized. The bodies are expected to be repatriated on Thursday, September 5, and Friday, September 6, 2024. Burials are scheduled for the weekend of September 7 and 8, 2024. The repatriation costs will be borne by the Government of Zimbabwe."

Hamadziripi added that the Embassy and Consulate in Johannesburg continue to provide support to survivors of the accidents who remain hospitalized.

"We will keep the public updated on any further developments," he added.

The victims of the Mzansi Express accident on August 28 include Margaret Ngwenya (52) from Plumtree, Sithusiwe Moyo (38) from Bulawayo, Sicingeni Nyoni (45) from Lupane, Forgive Ndlovu (31) from Bulawayo, Tshido Dube (38) from Plumtree, Lorenzo Palu (35) from Bulawayo, Andrew Khumalo (51) from Kezi, Boitshepo Makwaiba (52) from Bulawayo, Thulani Maphosa (age not given) from Gwanda, and an infant, Lwandile Liam Palu (3) from Bulawayo.

Those who died in the September 1 Tamuka Coaches accident are Tatenda Mandeya (43) from Harare, Michael Zengeni (41) from Gweru, Noah Kelvin Mupondiwa (34) from Headlands, and Tichaona Chigakanje (49) from Mt Darwin. The victim awaiting identification was also aboard the Tamuka bus.

The Mzansi accident in Louis Trichardt occurred when the driver missed a traffic circle, causing the bus to tip over. The Tamuka accident is suspected to have been caused by driver fatigue.

Source - newsday

