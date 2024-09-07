Chivayo mocks Chimombe, Mpofu

News / National

by Staff reporter

Ex-convict Wicknell Chivayo has ridiculed his detained business associates, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, dismissing them as “petty criminals” rather than friends.In a post on X, Chivayo claimed that Chimombe and Mpofu are facing "inevitable conviction" for fraud involving two tender scandals—the goat supply scheme and streetlight contracts—where they allegedly falsified documents and misappropriated millions of dollars for personal gain.Chivayo has previously referred to them as "incompetent idiots," calling one his "teaboy" and the other a "shoe-polisher."Chimombe and Mpofu are accused of defrauding the government in a US$7.7 million scheme linked to the President's Goats Initiative and a US$9 million tender for streetlights from the Harare City Council. Their arrest came after they allegedly exposed a US$100 million corruption scandal involving the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and high-ranking officials.In response to a question from user LynneM on X, who asked, “Hana yako hairove here kana uchinzwa kuti your friends [Chimombe] & Mpofu are rotting in Chikurubi?” Chivayo replied:“Why should my heart race, dear sister? If you have a few US dollars in your pocket, your heart rarely skips a beat in panic."Get this straight, those two were never my friends. As a patriotic and law-abiding citizen, I'm grateful that such petty, small-time criminals have been brought to justice. 🤣🤣🤣"I'm no lawyer, but the key elements of ‘FRAUD' are unlawful misrepresentation and prejudice. They used fake documents = misrepresentation."They got paid, didn't deliver, and pocketed the money = they prejudiced the government. Even if they hired top lawyers like George Chikumbirike and Chris Anderson, in my view, a conviction is inevitable..."If they're smart, their lawyers should focus on mitigating factors. For example, ‘My lord, our clients are both breadwinners, fathers of 16 and 11 children, each with different mothers. They also suffer from various venereal diseases, which we can't mention in open court but can whisper to you in your chambers, my Lord.'"You could say I'm being harsh, but I've already given them one strong mitigation point, courtesy of Advocate Wicknell Chivayo SC.”