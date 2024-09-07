New Bill to professionalise Zimbabwe teaching sector

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government has finalized the Teaching Professional Council Bill, a legislative initiative aimed at creating a regulatory framework to maintain high moral standards, ethical conduct, and professional excellence among teachers in Zimbabwe. The Bill is now ready to be presented to Parliament after extensive consultations with various stakeholders.Speaking to the media, Primary and Secondary Education Ministry Director of Communications and Advocacy, Taungana Ndoro, expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Bill."We are pleased to announce that the Ministry, in collaboration with various stakeholders, including teachers' unions and other government arms, has concluded the draft of the Teaching Professional Council Bill," Ndoro said. "This Bill is designed to restore the dignity of the teaching profession."The proposed law will require all teachers in Zimbabwe to register with the Teaching Professional Council, a body to be established under the new legislation."This council will serve as the regulatory body for teachers, enforcing professional standards and ensuring that only qualified individuals are permitted to teach," Ndoro explained. "No school will be allowed to employ a teacher who is not registered with the council."The Bill also outlines improved conditions of service for teachers and a streamlined registration process, all aimed at enhancing the status and welfare of teaching professionals.Sifiso Ndlovu, CEO of the Zimbabwe Teachers Association, welcomed the establishment of the Teaching Professional Council, which he believes will elevate the standards of the country's education sector."This initiative aims to uplift the teaching standards and ensure quality service delivery for learners and the government," Ndlovu said. "The focus is on promoting the professionalization of teaching through continuous development and self-regulation, giving teachers more control over their profession and future, while also improving their welfare."The Bill is viewed as a crucial step toward aligning Zimbabwe’s education sector with the government's broader vision of becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2030. By establishing a legal framework to regulate the teaching profession, the government aims to ensure that students receive high-quality education from well-qualified and ethically responsible teachers.