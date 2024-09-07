Gwanda magistrate detained for demanding US$3,000 bribe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Gwanda-based magistrate Talent Phiri is in trouble after he allegedly demanded a $3000 bribe from an accused person in a domestic violence case.The 35-year-old magistrate was dragged to Bulawayo regional magistrate court where he appeared before magistrate Shingirai Mutiro who remanded him in custody to September 9.The state alleged on August 27, 2024, Phiri granted an Interim Protection Order in favor of an applicant against her former husband. A warrant of arrest was subsequently issued as part of the protection order process. It is alleged that on September 4, Phiri solicited a USD 3,000 bribe from the ex-husband of the applicant, who was acting as an informant, in exchange for assistance with the case.The magistrate reportedly claimed that members from the President’s Office, National Prosecuting Authority, and the Zimbabwe Republic Police had an interest in the case and intended to have the ex-husband incarcerated. The informant negotiated the bribe down to USD 2,500, after which Phiri instructed him to deliver the money to his residence.The informant secretly recorded phone calls and reported the matter to the police. Authorities set up a trap, leading to Phiri’s arrest.