What Zimbabweans need to know about Starlink, and how to order

by Staff reporter
07 Sep 2024 at 16:08hrs | Views
GREAT news for internet users across Zimbabwe - Starlink has officially launched nationwide services as of September 7, 2024.

After months of anticipation and a slight delay, Zimbabweans can now order Starlink equipment directly and enjoy high-speed satellite internet.

Let us break down everything you need to know about getting connected with Starlink in Zimbabwe.

Pricing and Package Options

Starlink is offering two residential packages for Zimbabwean customers: Standard Package: US$50 per month and Mini Package: US$30 per month. Both packages provide unlimited data. The key differences are in the hardware and speeds:

Standard Package

-Hardware cost: US$350
-Speeds up to 200 Mbps
-Best for multiple users and high-bandwidth activities

Mini Package

-Hardware cost: US$200
-Speeds up to 100 Mbps
-Ideal for basic internet use and smaller households

There's also a one-time shipping fee of US$23. This direct pricing from Starlink is significantly lower than earlier quotes from resellers. For example, Frampol, an approved Starlink reseller in Zimbabwe, had quoted US$460 for hardware. The lower direct prices make Starlink much more accessible to Zimbabwean consumers.

How to Order Your Starlink Kit

Ordering your Starlink equipment is a straightforward process. Visit http://starlink.com and go to orders. Enter your service address. Choose your preferred hardware option. Provide contact and payment details. Complete your order.

Starlink accepts various payment methods, including credit/debit cards and even EcoCash. For those who prefer to use EcoCash, you can utilise the EcoCash Virtual Card Number (VCN) service to make your Starlink payment. Here is s how:

Dial *151# on your mobile. Select "Wallet Services". Choose "EcoCash Debit Card". Select "EcoCash MasterCard Virtual". Choose "Request Virtual Card (VCN)". You'll receive a message with a one-time virtual card number. Use this number as you would a regular credit card when ordering on the Starlink website. Remember, you will need a sufficient United States dollar balance in your EcoCash wallet to cover the full cost of your chosen Starlink package.

Activating Your Starlink Service

Once your equipment arrives (typically within 1-2 weeks), activation is simple: Download the Starlink app on your smartphone. Follow the in-app instructions to set up your dish. Connect your devices to your new Starlink WiFi network.

Coverage and Performance

Starlink's satellite constellation provides coverage across all of Zimbabwe. However, service quality can vary slightly based on factors like: Line of sight to the sky; Surrounding obstacles (trees, tall buildings) and local weather conditions.

Most users can expect speeds between 50-200 Mbps, with latency around 20-40ms. This is a significant improvement over many existing internet options in Zimbabwe, especially in rural areas.

Starlink vs. Other Options

The arrival of Starlink introduces robust competition to Zimbabwe's internet market. Let's compare it to some existing options:

TelOne Blaze LTE: Offers speeds up to 100 Mbps in select urban areas, but with data caps. Starlink provides wider coverage and unlimited data.

Econet SmartBiz: A strong 5G offering, but limited to areas with 5G infrastructure. Starlink can serve both urban and rural customers. Traditional Fibre: Often faster in urban centres, but installation can be costly and unavailable in many areas. Starlink offers a quicker setup with broader coverage.

Is Starlink Right for You?

Starlink is an excellent option for:

-Rural residents with limited internet choices
-Users needing consistent, high-speed connections
-Households with multiple internet users
-Anyone frustrated by data caps or slow speeds.


Source - zimoive

