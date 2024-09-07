Teenager burns former employer's car over salary

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Buhera man was left counting losses after his vehicle was burnt to ashes by his former employee in a salary dispute.The matter came to light at Chipinge magistrates courts today where Raymond Chirombo(18) appeared before magistrate Nixon Mangoti.Mangoti slapped Chirombo with a three-year jail term.One year was suspended on condition of good behaviour.The court heard that on September 3 Chirombo approached his former employer Trymore Dhliwayo demanding his salaries.Chirombo was employed by the complainant as a tyre fixed at Gamba Industry in Birchenough Bridge.Dhliwayo told the convict that he did not have money since he had bought timber, he further accused him of stealing his shoes which he was wearing.Chirombo went away but subsequently returned at Dhliwayo's homestead and set his Mazda red vehicle on fire.The car was burnt beyond recognition.