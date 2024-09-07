Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe bus operators urged to step up after kombi ban

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
Large bus operators are preparing to handle increased demand following new government restrictions limiting commuter omnibuses to operate within a 60 km radius. This move aims to improve road safety by confining kombis to urban and peri-urban routes, while buses, with a capacity of over 26 passengers, will manage long-distance travel.

Transport Minister Felix Mhona emphasized that this policy is part of broader measures to enhance road safety, requiring all kombis to be fitted with speed and monitoring devices.

Bus operators have assured that there will be no transport shortages, as they have enough buses to meet the demand. They are also working on expanding services to rural areas and improving safety by ensuring speed compliance, driver training, and real-time bus tracking.

Meanwhile, the Greater Harare Association of Commuter Omnibuses expressed concern about being caught off guard by the new regulations and are seeking dialogue with the government.

The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe highlighted the rising trend in road accidents, with over 1,500 fatalities recorded in the first nine months of 2023, and the country losing more than US$400 million annually due to road accidents.

Source - The Sunday Mail

