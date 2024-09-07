China is helping Zimbabwe to modernise

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has emphasized that Zimbabwe will continue drawing inspiration from China's rapid modernization to improve the living standards of its people. In an interview with China Media Group during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit in Beijing, he highlighted how China is helping African nations accelerate their development.After returning from his successful state visit, which secured multi-million-dollar deals in sectors like mining and energy, President Mnangagwa shared his admiration for China's progress. Reflecting on his time in China in the 1960s, where he trained at the Nanjing Army Command College, he noted the country's remarkable transformation and its relevance for Zimbabwe's journey toward modernization.He emphasized that Zimbabwe, like China, can leverage its domestic resources to drive modernization and industrialization, ensuring that development aligns with local characteristics and needs.During his visit, President Mnangagwa held fruitful discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, praising the warm cooperation between the two countries. The leaders' meetings resulted in significant outcomes, including a US$500 million investment in a lithium smelter in Masvingo, aimed at boosting Zimbabwe's role in the green energy sector. He also discussed enhancing Zimbabwe's power distribution and rail infrastructure with TBEA and China Rail International Group, respectively.In total, Zimbabwe signed 17 agreements with China, reinforcing trade and investment ties. At the FOCAC summit, President Xi announced a US$50 billion package to support Africa's modernization and committed to creating one million jobs across the continent.