Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's CAAZ licenses 400 drone pilots

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) has licensed over 400 drone pilots and certified more than 15 companies for the use of drone technology across various sectors. These certifications reflect the growing interest in drone applications in agriculture, healthcare, construction, mining, and other industries. This rise in demand demonstrates the increasing significance of drone technology in supporting various economic activities in Zimbabwe.

According to CAAZ senior flight operations inspector Mr. Alex Chiduwa, acquiring a remote pilot's licence requires formal training at an approved facility. There are currently three such schools in Harare where aspiring drone pilots must undergo theoretical instruction, followed by an examination conducted by CAAZ. This structured training is aligned with international standards to ensure safe and compliant drone operations across different sectors.

Mr. Chiduwa emphasized that even for recreational drone use, a licence is required. All drone operators, whether for private, corporate, or non-profit purposes, must register their drones and obtain a pilot's licence. Those seeking to operate drones commercially or for profit must acquire a remotely piloted aircraft systems operator certificate, ensuring they meet the legal and safety standards set by CAAZ.

With the surge in drone usage, there has also been an increase in illegal drone operations and the sale of drones without proper documentation. Mr. Chiduwa highlighted the importance of adhering to regulations, as outlined in Section 55 of the Civil Aviation (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) Regulation. Violators face penalties such as fines or imprisonment. Law enforcement has frequently requested CAAZ to clarify regulations when operators are found without the required licences.

Drone technology has become an essential tool in agriculture, allowing farmers to map fields and spray crops more efficiently. It is also used for surveillance, recreation, mining, and tourism, showcasing its versatility across various industries in Zimbabwe. With proper regulation and enforcement, drones can continue to contribute to the country's technological and economic advancements.


Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

Late businesswoman's family pushed for top lawyer's arrest

4 hrs ago | 629 Views

Mukanya claims Zanu-PF stole his land

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Shops dump ZiG official rate for two-tier pricing system

5 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Zanu-PF councilors snub residents meeting

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Councilors threaten executive with arrest

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

Lucky Montana did not employ Mthimkhulu at PRASA

6 hrs ago | 341 Views

Diaspora community form Funeral and repatriation service fund

6 hrs ago | 279 Views

'2008 xenophobic attacks in SA were orchestrated by Zimbabwe's opposition'

7 hrs ago | 738 Views

Zimbabwe avocado producers to join SA exporters in China shipments

7 hrs ago | 145 Views

India sends food aid to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 101 Views

INNSCOR GMO's saga draws fire from activists

7 hrs ago | 370 Views

Fastjet to ramp up flights from Johannesburg to Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 523 Views

BCC consider 2 000-metre drilling rigs to exploit aquifer under the city

9 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mzilikazi Day celebrations bring Bulawayo to a standstill

9 hrs ago | 2066 Views

The abuse of power in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe wastes 20% of supplied electricity

9 hrs ago | 554 Views

Warriors brace for Indomitable Lions

9 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chitungwiza awaits govt signal on Magaya project

9 hrs ago | 175 Views

Court orders demolition of illegal rural clinic

9 hrs ago | 201 Views

Settler leads King Mzilikazi commemorations

9 hrs ago | 290 Views

Wives fight over sex timetable

9 hrs ago | 629 Views

Cop threatens to kill wife, child

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

Bubi villagers petition Masuka, Zinwa over bills

9 hrs ago | 42 Views

Bulilima villagers flee homes in fear of elephant attacks

9 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members are superior to ministers

9 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe needs $1.6bn to lift crop output after El Nino induced drought

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Harare, ZOU forge degrees partnership

9 hrs ago | 143 Views

'West seeks to regain control of Zimbabwe's levers of power'

9 hrs ago | 91 Views

King Mzilikazi preserved his heritage

9 hrs ago | 58 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Fuel price decrease brings welcome relief to SA consumers

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government engages BCC over water in schools

9 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa extends road rehab

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe govt to process 1 000 title deeds per day

9 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors coach wary of Cameroon

9 hrs ago | 100 Views

China is helping Zimbabwe to modernise

10 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe bus operators urged to step up after kombi ban

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

WATCH: Gweru Artiste Nathan Kajeke Releases Debut Music Video

23 hrs ago | 210 Views

Teenager burns former employer's car over salary

07 Sep 2024 at 16:52hrs | 1595 Views

What Zimbabweans need to know about Starlink, and how to order

07 Sep 2024 at 16:08hrs | 2023 Views

Gwanda magistrate detained for demanding US$3,000 bribe

07 Sep 2024 at 16:06hrs | 1105 Views

Starlink goes live in Zimbabwe, unlimited internet price at $50 per month

07 Sep 2024 at 16:02hrs | 2329 Views

Ndebeles commemorate Mzilikazi Day

07 Sep 2024 at 15:53hrs | 2773 Views

8 Harare councillors in trouble over abuse of office

07 Sep 2024 at 15:41hrs | 434 Views

New Bill to professionalise Zimbabwe teaching sector

07 Sep 2024 at 15:38hrs | 469 Views

Chivayo mocks Chimombe, Mpofu

07 Sep 2024 at 15:21hrs | 558 Views

15 Zimbabweans who died in SA bus accident named

07 Sep 2024 at 15:20hrs | 1030 Views

'Chivayo, MIF wanted 50% stake in Starlink deal'

07 Sep 2024 at 15:16hrs | 4478 Views