Zimbabwe Warriors coach wary of Cameroon

News / National

by Staff reporter

New Zimbabwe national football coach Michael Nees described his team's goalless draw against Kenya as a "good landing" in his debut match. However, he is now pushing for more discipline from his players ahead of their crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group J qualifier against Cameroon. Nees, who took charge of the Warriors just last month, acknowledged that the game against the Indomitable Lions will be a significant challenge, and adjustments will be necessary to compete at a higher level.The match against Kenya revealed some weaknesses, as Zimbabwe appeared shaky and struggled to match the Harambee Stars for much of the game. However, the Warriors finished strongly and are hoping to build on that performance when they face Cameroon. Nees emphasized the need for his players to be more disciplined and focused, particularly in their pressing and overall game approach, given Cameroon's pedigree as a five-time AFCON champion.Historically, Zimbabwe and Cameroon have only faced each other a few times, with their last competitive meeting resulting in a 0-1 loss for Zimbabwe in 2021 during the African Nations Championship (CHAN). The upcoming match against Cameroon will be a much bigger stage, with the Indomitable Lions bringing a strong squad that includes stars like Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana and Napoli's Andre-Frank Anguissa. Despite internal chaos in the Cameroon camp and tension with the country's football authorities, the team remains formidable.Cameroon, under their Belgian coach Marc Brys, has been unbeaten since his controversial appointment in April, collecting four points in recent World Cup qualifiers. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, is still adjusting to Nees' coaching style. In their recent game against Kenya, standout performances came from Khama Billiat, returning from retirement, and Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota. However, key players like captain Marshall Munetsi had a poor showing, and some young talents, like Tawanda Chirewa, struggled to make an impact.Despite the challenges, Nees remains optimistic about his squad's potential. He praised the team's improvement during the Kenya match and is confident they will soon grasp his philosophy, especially as he encourages them to play with more urgency from the back. The German coach believes that with more training and cohesion, Zimbabwe's chances of success in the AFCON qualifiers will increase.