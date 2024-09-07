Zimbabwe govt to process 1 000 title deeds per day

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is set to launch a digital land administration system in November, which will play a crucial role in speeding up the issuance of title deeds under the Presidential Title Deeds Programme. This new system is expected to process up to 1,000 title deeds per day and aims to combat the growing problem of fake and fraudulent land ownership documents.To date, the government has already issued 1,000 title deeds in Epworth, with plans to distribute 55,000 more to long-standing municipal tenants in Chitungwiza. Field offices in these areas have been established to help homeowners gather the necessary documentation for title deed processing.The system's launch follows a pilot project initiated by the government in Epworth in April 2023.According to Mrs. Vimbai Nyemba, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, a command center has been set up, fully equipped with the technology needed to process title deeds. The command center houses government departments involved in land registration under one roof, streamlining the process for efficiency.Once operational, the center will process at least 1,000 title deeds each day, ensuring faster delivery of property ownership documents.The Presidential Title Deeds Programme targets various groups, including informal settlement residents, long-standing municipal tenants, and government housing beneficiaries. Beyond Epworth and Chitungwiza, the government plans to issue 9,000 title deeds in Southlea Park and 21,000 for the national housing program. As the program is still in its early stages in many regions, the full scope of beneficiaries is yet to be realized. Overall, the goal is to eventually provide title deeds to over 1.5 million homeowners across Zimbabwe.The new digital system will not only speed up the title deed issuance process but also enhance security through the use of blockchain technology. Mrs. Nyemba highlighted that various applications for registering deeds, such as deeds of grant and deed searches, have already been developed, with additional processes still in progress. Stakeholder engagements have been conducted with relevant authorities to ensure integration into the digital platform, making it more efficient and secure.The launch of this system is part of the government's broader efforts to regularize informal settlements, which will pave the way for residents in these areas to obtain legal ownership of their properties. By providing secure and verifiable title deeds, the government aims to empower citizens and strengthen land ownership rights across the country. The system is expected to play a pivotal role in transforming the land administration landscape in Zimbabwe.