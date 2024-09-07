Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt to process 1 000 title deeds per day

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is set to launch a digital land administration system in November, which will play a crucial role in speeding up the issuance of title deeds under the Presidential Title Deeds Programme. This new system is expected to process up to 1,000 title deeds per day and aims to combat the growing problem of fake and fraudulent land ownership documents. 
To date, the government has already issued 1,000 title deeds in Epworth, with plans to distribute 55,000 more to long-standing municipal tenants in Chitungwiza. Field offices in these areas have been established to help homeowners gather the necessary documentation for title deed processing.
The system's launch follows a pilot project initiated by the government in Epworth in April 2023. 
According to Mrs. Vimbai Nyemba, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, a command center has been set up, fully equipped with the technology needed to process title deeds. The command center houses government departments involved in land registration under one roof, streamlining the process for efficiency. 
Once operational, the center will process at least 1,000 title deeds each day, ensuring faster delivery of property ownership documents.
The Presidential Title Deeds Programme targets various groups, including informal settlement residents, long-standing municipal tenants, and government housing beneficiaries. Beyond Epworth and Chitungwiza, the government plans to issue 9,000 title deeds in Southlea Park and 21,000 for the national housing program. As the program is still in its early stages in many regions, the full scope of beneficiaries is yet to be realized. Overall, the goal is to eventually provide title deeds to over 1.5 million homeowners across Zimbabwe.

The new digital system will not only speed up the title deed issuance process but also enhance security through the use of blockchain technology. Mrs. Nyemba highlighted that various applications for registering deeds, such as deeds of grant and deed searches, have already been developed, with additional processes still in progress. Stakeholder engagements have been conducted with relevant authorities to ensure integration into the digital platform, making it more efficient and secure.

The launch of this system is part of the government's broader efforts to regularize informal settlements, which will pave the way for residents in these areas to obtain legal ownership of their properties. By providing secure and verifiable title deeds, the government aims to empower citizens and strengthen land ownership rights across the country. The system is expected to play a pivotal role in transforming the land administration landscape in Zimbabwe.


Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

Late businesswoman's family pushed for top lawyer's arrest

4 hrs ago | 629 Views

Mukanya claims Zanu-PF stole his land

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Shops dump ZiG official rate for two-tier pricing system

5 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Zanu-PF councilors snub residents meeting

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Councilors threaten executive with arrest

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

Lucky Montana did not employ Mthimkhulu at PRASA

6 hrs ago | 341 Views

Diaspora community form Funeral and repatriation service fund

6 hrs ago | 279 Views

'2008 xenophobic attacks in SA were orchestrated by Zimbabwe's opposition'

7 hrs ago | 739 Views

Zimbabwe avocado producers to join SA exporters in China shipments

7 hrs ago | 145 Views

India sends food aid to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 101 Views

INNSCOR GMO's saga draws fire from activists

7 hrs ago | 370 Views

Fastjet to ramp up flights from Johannesburg to Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 523 Views

BCC consider 2 000-metre drilling rigs to exploit aquifer under the city

9 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mzilikazi Day celebrations bring Bulawayo to a standstill

9 hrs ago | 2068 Views

The abuse of power in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe wastes 20% of supplied electricity

9 hrs ago | 554 Views

Warriors brace for Indomitable Lions

9 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chitungwiza awaits govt signal on Magaya project

9 hrs ago | 175 Views

Court orders demolition of illegal rural clinic

9 hrs ago | 201 Views

Settler leads King Mzilikazi commemorations

9 hrs ago | 290 Views

Wives fight over sex timetable

9 hrs ago | 630 Views

Cop threatens to kill wife, child

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

Bubi villagers petition Masuka, Zinwa over bills

9 hrs ago | 42 Views

Bulilima villagers flee homes in fear of elephant attacks

9 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members are superior to ministers

9 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe needs $1.6bn to lift crop output after El Nino induced drought

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Harare, ZOU forge degrees partnership

9 hrs ago | 143 Views

'West seeks to regain control of Zimbabwe's levers of power'

9 hrs ago | 91 Views

King Mzilikazi preserved his heritage

9 hrs ago | 58 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Fuel price decrease brings welcome relief to SA consumers

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government engages BCC over water in schools

9 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa extends road rehab

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors coach wary of Cameroon

9 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe's CAAZ licenses 400 drone pilots

9 hrs ago | 27 Views

China is helping Zimbabwe to modernise

10 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe bus operators urged to step up after kombi ban

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

WATCH: Gweru Artiste Nathan Kajeke Releases Debut Music Video

23 hrs ago | 210 Views

Teenager burns former employer's car over salary

07 Sep 2024 at 16:52hrs | 1595 Views

What Zimbabweans need to know about Starlink, and how to order

07 Sep 2024 at 16:08hrs | 2023 Views

Gwanda magistrate detained for demanding US$3,000 bribe

07 Sep 2024 at 16:06hrs | 1105 Views

Starlink goes live in Zimbabwe, unlimited internet price at $50 per month

07 Sep 2024 at 16:02hrs | 2329 Views

Ndebeles commemorate Mzilikazi Day

07 Sep 2024 at 15:53hrs | 2773 Views

8 Harare councillors in trouble over abuse of office

07 Sep 2024 at 15:41hrs | 434 Views

New Bill to professionalise Zimbabwe teaching sector

07 Sep 2024 at 15:38hrs | 469 Views

Chivayo mocks Chimombe, Mpofu

07 Sep 2024 at 15:21hrs | 558 Views

15 Zimbabweans who died in SA bus accident named

07 Sep 2024 at 15:20hrs | 1030 Views

'Chivayo, MIF wanted 50% stake in Starlink deal'

07 Sep 2024 at 15:16hrs | 4479 Views