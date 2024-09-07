Latest News Editor's Choice


Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Former footballer Ephraim Mwale, who passed away recently in South Africa at the age of 58, will be laid to rest tomorrow at Bulawayo's Umvutsha Cemetery. His sister, Cecilia, confirmed that all the necessary arrangements and paperwork for the burial had been completed. A memorial service was held yesterday in Johannesburg, where Mwale had lived. Mwale's body is expected to arrive in Bulawayo today, and it will be taken to a city parlour ahead of the burial.

Born on July 24, 1966, in Bulawayo's Tshabalala suburb, Mwale developed his love for soccer from a young age. He attended Masuku Primary School and later Ihlathi High School, both in Tshabalala, where his talent for football started to shine. After completing school, Mwale played for Cotton Printers, then moved to teams like Merlin Husky and Eagles, further honing his skills. His impressive performance at Eagles led him to join Black Mambas alongside other talented Bulawayo players.

In 1992, Mwale moved to South Africa, where he joined AmaZulu FC under the guidance of legendary coach Clive Barker. He became a prominent figure in South African football folklore after scoring a memorable goal against Kaizer Chiefs that secured AmaZulu the Coca-Cola Cup. However, his promising football career was cut short in 1993 due to a serious injury that forced him into early retirement.

After retiring from football, Mwale worked for a security company at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg for many years. He later retired from this job in 2020 and pursued his own business ventures, while also building a home in Bulawayo's Sizinda suburb. Despite the challenges he faced after his football career, Mwale remained active and committed to supporting his family.

Mwale's death has been described as a significant loss by his sister Cecilia, who highlighted that the family always looked up to him. He was the elder brother of Thomas Chimenya, another footballer who played for teams like Railstars and ZPC Hwange. Mwale's passing has left a deep void in the family, which consisted of six boys and as many girls.


Source - The Sunday News

