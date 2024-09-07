Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa extends road rehab

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago
President Mnangagwa has extended the state of disaster for Zimbabwe's road infrastructure network until December 31, 2026, following the initial declaration on February 23, 2021. This extension is formalized in Statutory Instrument 151 of 2024, which updates the earlier Statutory Instrument 47 of 2021. The declaration recognizes the ongoing excessive damage to the country's road network, which has necessitated continued emergency measures and interventions.

The state of disaster has facilitated the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2 (ERRP2), which has led to significant progress in road repairs and upgrades. Since the start of ERRP2, over 50,000 kilometers of roads have been rehabilitated and 2,000 structures have been attended to, marking a substantial effort in addressing the road infrastructure challenges faced by the country.

Recently, the Government announced a temporary closure of Harare Drive from Nemakonde Way to Kirkman Junction to allow for roadworks on major highways. This closure is part of a broader initiative to improve road conditions across Zimbabwe, with five contractors engaged to work on key roads, including the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, Bulawayo-Nkayi Road, and Kwekwe-Lupane-Nkayi Road.

The Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, crucial for tourism and commercial transport, has experienced significant deterioration, affecting travel and trade. The ongoing rehabilitation of this route is part of the Government's commitment to modernizing and enhancing the country's road network, which is essential for economic development and improving accessibility.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has also announced other roadworks, including the construction of a detour on the Marondera-Wedza Road and the recent upgrade of the Wedza-Mushandirapamwe Road. Minister Felix Mhona has emphasized the government's dedication to extending road rehabilitation efforts across the country, including projects like the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway reconstruction and upgrades to several border posts.

Ongoing projects also include the priming of the Birchenough-Murambinda Road, with surfacing expected to start soon. Additionally, the construction of the Manyame River Bridge along the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Road is progressing, as part of a broader initiative to enhance infrastructure nationwide.

Under President Mnangagwa, the Second Republic is focused on comprehensive infrastructure development, covering roads, airports, border posts, schools, clinics, and energy infrastructure. Recent advancements include the dualisation of the Harare-Mutare Highway and the ongoing reconstruction of the Shurugwi-Mhandamabwe Road, which is advancing with surfacing works. The rehabilitation of various access roads, including those leading to Victoria Chitepo Hospital, is also underway, aimed at improving healthcare access and overall service delivery.

In Harare, the Government is addressing local road issues with ongoing projects on Avonlea Drive, Gilchrist Drive, and Lavenham Road, alongside the application of asphalt concrete on St Athans Road. These efforts reflect the government's commitment to enhancing road infrastructure and ensuring that roads across the country remain usable and in good condition.

Source - The Herald

