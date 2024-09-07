Government engages BCC over water in schools

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is working with the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) to ensure that schools have uninterrupted water supplies as they reopen for the third term amidst the city's severe water-shedding program. Bulawayo has been facing a critical water shortage, with some suburbs going without water for weeks, and the planned decommissioning of two key supply dams will likely exacerbate the situation. The Ministry is in discussions with BCC to prioritize water distribution to schools, especially as they prepare for the critical examination period.The water situation in Bulawayo has worsened with the introduction of a 120-hour water-shedding schedule in December 2023, which might be extended to 144 hours due to the depletion of water supplies. The city is currently operating with only three of its six supply dams, following the decommissioning of Umzingwane Dam last year. As the hot season approaches, the Water and Sanitation Department has conducted evaluations to determine more effective measures to stretch water supplies until the rainy season begins in December 2024.To mitigate the water crisis, schools in Bulawayo have been encouraged to drill boreholes to secure an independent water supply. The Ministry has begun assessing which schools already have boreholes and is prioritizing drilling in schools that lack alternative water sources. The Ministry has also urged schools to collaborate with parents and communities to raise funds for borehole drilling, promoting a sense of shared responsibility and community involvement in managing school resources.Additionally, the BCC's Health Services Department is working with partners to improve water and sanitation in schools. Many schools now have health coordinators trained in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) protocols, and some schools are equipped with water storage tanks or boreholes. However, the logistics of supplying water to over 200 schools in Bulawayo remain challenging, and the Director of Engineering Services is addressing these issues.In the face of the ongoing M-pox virus outbreak, the Ministry has emphasized the importance of hygiene and vigilance. Parents, teachers, and students are urged to stay informed about the virus and take preventive measures, such as regular handwashing and reporting any symptoms promptly. Public health experts have also stressed the need for caution and adherence to the Ministry of Health's guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease, drawing on lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic.