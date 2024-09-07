Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fuel price decrease brings welcome relief to SA consumers

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Consumers in South Africa will be able to stretch their rands a little further this month after the fuel price decreases were announced this past week.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) dropped the prices of both grades of petrol by 92 cents per litre, while diesel came down by between 79 cents (500ppm) and R1.05 (50ppm).

This means that a litre of 95 Unleaded petrol costs R21.40 at the coast and R22.19 in Gauteng, and the cheaper 93 Unleaded is retailing at R21.79.

This is the lowest level of petrol prices since February 2023.

The DMRE said September's petrol and diesel price decreases come mostly as a result of lower international fuel prices, while a slightly stronger South African rand added around 11 cents to the equation.

Henry van der Merwe, the chairman of South African Petroleum Retailers Association (SAPRA), said, "This is the fourth consecutive month we have seen a decrease with prices continuing to reflect the rand's growing strength throughout August against the US Dollar during the period under review as well as the much lower oil price. The price of 95 petrol has in fact decreased by R3,30 from May – September. The global oil price has proven more balanced in August, despite its own market fluctuations."

"Fluctuating fuel costs impact every sector of society as they directly translate into higher/lower operational costs for businesses and impact the cost of living for consumers. Small businesses are often hardest hit when fuel goes up, as are commuters. The relief in the form of a decrease in fuel costs is therefore tremendous news again this month for struggling commuters and small businesses," he further added.

Van der Merwe said he agreed with analyst commentary, which is cautiously optimistic about fuel prices remaining stable in the short term however he does caution motorists to keep a firm eye on prices and continue to consider fuel-efficient practices to buffer against any future increases.

Abigail Moyo, the spokesperson of the trade union UASA, said, "The price drop, combined with the inflation rate of 4.6% moving closer to the SA Reserve Bank's target level of 4.5%, signals hope for further inflation ease and a much-anticipated interest rate cut by the South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at its next meeting on 19 September 2024."

"UASA is pleased with the financial relief and hopes the trend continues to bring relief to workers during the remainder of the year," Moyo further said.

Meanwhile, Neil Roets, the CEO of Debt Rescue, said it is difficult to rejoice in saving a few hundred rands per month on petrol or transport costs when millions of citizens are trapped in daily misery and hunger, with no hope of crossing the poverty line.

Roets said, "National Assembly recently passed the 2024 Appropriation Bill, which will increase social transfers by nearly R50 billion to over R300 billion for the year, with unemployment now at 33.5%, the highest it's been in two years, surely we should be allocating these billions to creating work opportunities so that more people can join the workforce and contribute to the tax base in the country?"

"Even those surviving below or on the upper-bound poverty line of R1,634 are unable to buy anywhere near the amount of nutritional food needed to stay strong and healthy. Should this not be a top priority for the country's leaders and food retailers right now?" he said.

Hayley Parry, Money Coach and Facilitator at 1life's Truth About Money, said it has been a while since we had some good news.

Parry told Business Report, "I would urge consumers to use this savings as an opportunity to put in some good money management habits when you make small changes you can be amazed at how it can have an impact on your long term finances. If you have not yet prioritised making a profit from your salary each month, use the fuel price decrease as an opportunity to do so. You want to figure out how you can automate transferrng the profit you make from your salary away from your everyday bank account that you use."



Source - south african

Must Read

Late businesswoman's family pushed for top lawyer's arrest

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mukanya claims Zanu-PF stole his land

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Shops dump ZiG official rate for two-tier pricing system

4 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Zanu-PF councilors snub residents meeting

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Councilors threaten executive with arrest

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Lucky Montana did not employ Mthimkhulu at PRASA

5 hrs ago | 280 Views

Diaspora community form Funeral and repatriation service fund

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

'2008 xenophobic attacks in SA were orchestrated by Zimbabwe's opposition'

6 hrs ago | 669 Views

Zimbabwe avocado producers to join SA exporters in China shipments

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

India sends food aid to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

INNSCOR GMO's saga draws fire from activists

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

Fastjet to ramp up flights from Johannesburg to Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 469 Views

BCC consider 2 000-metre drilling rigs to exploit aquifer under the city

8 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mzilikazi Day celebrations bring Bulawayo to a standstill

8 hrs ago | 1846 Views

The abuse of power in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe wastes 20% of supplied electricity

8 hrs ago | 498 Views

Warriors brace for Indomitable Lions

8 hrs ago | 143 Views

Chitungwiza awaits govt signal on Magaya project

8 hrs ago | 163 Views

Court orders demolition of illegal rural clinic

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Settler leads King Mzilikazi commemorations

8 hrs ago | 274 Views

Wives fight over sex timetable

8 hrs ago | 566 Views

Cop threatens to kill wife, child

8 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bubi villagers petition Masuka, Zinwa over bills

8 hrs ago | 39 Views

Bulilima villagers flee homes in fear of elephant attacks

8 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members are superior to ministers

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe needs $1.6bn to lift crop output after El Nino induced drought

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Harare, ZOU forge degrees partnership

9 hrs ago | 129 Views

'West seeks to regain control of Zimbabwe's levers of power'

9 hrs ago | 86 Views

King Mzilikazi preserved his heritage

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 47 Views

Government engages BCC over water in schools

9 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa extends road rehab

9 hrs ago | 39 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe govt to process 1 000 title deeds per day

9 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors coach wary of Cameroon

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe's CAAZ licenses 400 drone pilots

9 hrs ago | 24 Views

China is helping Zimbabwe to modernise

9 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe bus operators urged to step up after kombi ban

9 hrs ago | 64 Views

WATCH: Gweru Artiste Nathan Kajeke Releases Debut Music Video

22 hrs ago | 209 Views

Teenager burns former employer's car over salary

07 Sep 2024 at 16:52hrs | 1593 Views

What Zimbabweans need to know about Starlink, and how to order

07 Sep 2024 at 16:08hrs | 2005 Views

Gwanda magistrate detained for demanding US$3,000 bribe

07 Sep 2024 at 16:06hrs | 1102 Views

Starlink goes live in Zimbabwe, unlimited internet price at $50 per month

07 Sep 2024 at 16:02hrs | 2312 Views

Ndebeles commemorate Mzilikazi Day

07 Sep 2024 at 15:53hrs | 2746 Views

8 Harare councillors in trouble over abuse of office

07 Sep 2024 at 15:41hrs | 433 Views

New Bill to professionalise Zimbabwe teaching sector

07 Sep 2024 at 15:38hrs | 468 Views

Chivayo mocks Chimombe, Mpofu

07 Sep 2024 at 15:21hrs | 553 Views

15 Zimbabweans who died in SA bus accident named

07 Sep 2024 at 15:20hrs | 1006 Views

'Chivayo, MIF wanted 50% stake in Starlink deal'

07 Sep 2024 at 15:16hrs | 4327 Views