King Mzilikazi preserved his heritage

News / National

by Staff reporter

King Mzilikazi Khumalo kaMatshobana preserved his heritage pic.twitter.com/aRZkHgoFZh — Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) September 8, 2024

South African historian, musician, and versatile creative Mbuso Khoza highlights that when Ndebele King Mzilikazi Khumalo kaMatshobana departed from what is now Zululand in 1821 after breaking away from Zulu King Shaka, he preserved his heritage.Mzilikazi retained his cultural roots, values, traditions, language, and even place names, ensuring his people remained connected to their origins and legacy.Khoza, a distinguished musician, is known for performing one of the most celebrated songs of Mzilikazi and his son Lobengula, "Ngwalongwalo." His contributions go beyond his musical performances; Khoza is also a dedicated cultural ambassador and educator. He passionately works to highlight the significance of African music and its heritage.In addition to his musical career, Khoza is deeply involved in academia and community outreach. He actively shares his knowledge, experiences, and enthusiasm with aspiring artists and cultural enthusiasts, making a substantial impact on preserving and promoting African cultural legacy. His work in these areas underscores his commitment to nurturing the next generation of cultural advocates.