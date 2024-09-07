Harare, ZOU forge degrees partnership

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Harare School of Excellence, a council initiative, has recently partnered with the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) to introduce degree programs aimed at enhancing the skills of local authority employees.Established nearly seven years ago, the school initially focused on providing certificate and diploma courses. The new partnership will offer advanced academic opportunities, including Bachelor's and Doctoral degrees, allowing employees to further their education while continuing to serve the city.Stewart Mungofa, Head of the Harare School of Excellence, highlighted the importance of having a skilled workforce to achieve high-quality service delivery in Harare. He emphasized that the school's mission is to cultivate talent that aligns with the city's vision of becoming world-class. The goal is to enhance employee performance and, consequently, the overall effectiveness of city services.Mungofa also noted that the city has adopted a comprehensive approach to employee development, supported by the Office of the President and Cabinet. The Harare School of Excellence will use the mayoral residence in Gunhill as its main campus.This September, the school will launch degree programs in collaboration with ZOU, including Bachelor's degrees in Public Administration and Local Governance, and a Doctoral program in Public Administration, Local Governance Accounting, and Public Health.The school plans to enroll 65 employees in the undergraduate programs and 12 in the Doctoral program, with the latter occasionally contributing to lectures.The institution will draw on the city's workforce for teaching staff and maintain a database of part-time lecturers with specialized expertise. Additionally, the school will have various branches across the city, including a nursing school at a local hospital and vocational centers offering technical courses.Since its inception, the Harare School of Excellence has already produced graduates in several programs, including certificates in Local Governance Training and Education, as well as diplomas in Local Governance Administration.The school is also preparing to graduate students in fields such as Credit Management, Project Management, and Female Leadership. This expansion reflects the school's commitment to providing comprehensive educational opportunities for city employees.