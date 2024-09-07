Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare, ZOU forge degrees partnership

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
The Harare School of Excellence, a council initiative, has recently partnered with the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) to introduce degree programs aimed at enhancing the skills of local authority employees.

Established nearly seven years ago, the school initially focused on providing certificate and diploma courses. The new partnership will offer advanced academic opportunities, including Bachelor's and Doctoral degrees, allowing employees to further their education while continuing to serve the city.

Stewart Mungofa, Head of the Harare School of Excellence, highlighted the importance of having a skilled workforce to achieve high-quality service delivery in Harare. He emphasized that the school's mission is to cultivate talent that aligns with the city's vision of becoming world-class. The goal is to enhance employee performance and, consequently, the overall effectiveness of city services.


Mungofa also noted that the city has adopted a comprehensive approach to employee development, supported by the Office of the President and Cabinet. The Harare School of Excellence will use the mayoral residence in Gunhill as its main campus.


This September, the school will launch degree programs in collaboration with ZOU, including Bachelor's degrees in Public Administration and Local Governance, and a Doctoral program in Public Administration, Local Governance Accounting, and Public Health.

The school plans to enroll 65 employees in the undergraduate programs and 12 in the Doctoral program, with the latter occasionally contributing to lectures.


The institution will draw on the city's workforce for teaching staff and maintain a database of part-time lecturers with specialized expertise. Additionally, the school will have various branches across the city, including a nursing school at a local hospital and vocational centers offering technical courses.

Since its inception, the Harare School of Excellence has already produced graduates in several programs, including certificates in Local Governance Training and Education, as well as diplomas in Local Governance Administration.


The school is also preparing to graduate students in fields such as Credit Management, Project Management, and Female Leadership. This expansion reflects the school's commitment to providing comprehensive educational opportunities for city employees.

Source - newzimbabwe

Must Read

Late businesswoman's family pushed for top lawyer's arrest

4 hrs ago | 630 Views

Mukanya claims Zanu-PF stole his land

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Shops dump ZiG official rate for two-tier pricing system

5 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Zanu-PF councilors snub residents meeting

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

Councilors threaten executive with arrest

5 hrs ago | 220 Views

Lucky Montana did not employ Mthimkhulu at PRASA

6 hrs ago | 342 Views

Diaspora community form Funeral and repatriation service fund

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

'2008 xenophobic attacks in SA were orchestrated by Zimbabwe's opposition'

7 hrs ago | 741 Views

Zimbabwe avocado producers to join SA exporters in China shipments

7 hrs ago | 145 Views

India sends food aid to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 101 Views

INNSCOR GMO's saga draws fire from activists

7 hrs ago | 370 Views

Fastjet to ramp up flights from Johannesburg to Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 526 Views

BCC consider 2 000-metre drilling rigs to exploit aquifer under the city

9 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mzilikazi Day celebrations bring Bulawayo to a standstill

9 hrs ago | 2076 Views

The abuse of power in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe wastes 20% of supplied electricity

9 hrs ago | 554 Views

Warriors brace for Indomitable Lions

9 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chitungwiza awaits govt signal on Magaya project

9 hrs ago | 175 Views

Court orders demolition of illegal rural clinic

9 hrs ago | 202 Views

Settler leads King Mzilikazi commemorations

9 hrs ago | 290 Views

Wives fight over sex timetable

9 hrs ago | 630 Views

Cop threatens to kill wife, child

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

Bubi villagers petition Masuka, Zinwa over bills

9 hrs ago | 42 Views

Bulilima villagers flee homes in fear of elephant attacks

9 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members are superior to ministers

9 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe needs $1.6bn to lift crop output after El Nino induced drought

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

'West seeks to regain control of Zimbabwe's levers of power'

9 hrs ago | 91 Views

King Mzilikazi preserved his heritage

9 hrs ago | 59 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Fuel price decrease brings welcome relief to SA consumers

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government engages BCC over water in schools

9 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa extends road rehab

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe govt to process 1 000 title deeds per day

9 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors coach wary of Cameroon

9 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe's CAAZ licenses 400 drone pilots

10 hrs ago | 27 Views

China is helping Zimbabwe to modernise

10 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe bus operators urged to step up after kombi ban

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

WATCH: Gweru Artiste Nathan Kajeke Releases Debut Music Video

23 hrs ago | 210 Views

Teenager burns former employer's car over salary

07 Sep 2024 at 16:52hrs | 1595 Views

What Zimbabweans need to know about Starlink, and how to order

07 Sep 2024 at 16:08hrs | 2023 Views

Gwanda magistrate detained for demanding US$3,000 bribe

07 Sep 2024 at 16:06hrs | 1105 Views

Starlink goes live in Zimbabwe, unlimited internet price at $50 per month

07 Sep 2024 at 16:02hrs | 2329 Views

Ndebeles commemorate Mzilikazi Day

07 Sep 2024 at 15:53hrs | 2774 Views

8 Harare councillors in trouble over abuse of office

07 Sep 2024 at 15:41hrs | 434 Views

New Bill to professionalise Zimbabwe teaching sector

07 Sep 2024 at 15:38hrs | 469 Views

Chivayo mocks Chimombe, Mpofu

07 Sep 2024 at 15:21hrs | 558 Views

15 Zimbabweans who died in SA bus accident named

07 Sep 2024 at 15:20hrs | 1030 Views

'Chivayo, MIF wanted 50% stake in Starlink deal'

07 Sep 2024 at 15:16hrs | 4483 Views