Zanu-PF Politburo members are superior to ministers

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
Lovemore Matuke, Minister of Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet, has emphasized the superiority of Zanu-PF Politburo members over government ministers, their deputies, and permanent secretaries. 

The Politburo, a 49-member body appointed by the party's first secretary, is the highest decision-making organ outside of congress and meets monthly. Matuke's comments aim to clarify misconceptions about the hierarchy of power within political circles, addressing recent complaints about disrespect towards Politburo members and war veterans by government officials.

Matuke highlighted that the Zanu-PF Politburo members and war veterans should be given the respect they deserve, as they hold greater authority compared to government ministers. He pointed out that the Zanu-PF party is supreme to the government, with the latter functioning as a product of the party's directives. 

This assertion underscores the importance of respecting party leadership and acknowledging their role in shaping governmental policies and decisions.

The Minister also noted that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration is focused on infrastructural development and fulfilling its policy commitments. 

The newly established Ministry of Presidential Affairs is tasked with overseeing the implementation of presidential directives, tracking the utilization of funds from the intergovernmental fiscal transfer system, and ensuring progress towards Vision 2030, which aims to achieve developmental goals by 2028.

Matuke further explained that the ministry's mandate includes working with Provincial Ministers of State and Devolution to provide timely advice to the Presidency and monitor provincial economic development. 

This involves ensuring that party manifestos and resolutions are effectively implemented at the local level, with a strong emphasis on transparency and efficiency in using devolution funds.

The Minister stressed the importance of local authorities in driving provincial development and adherence to the recently launched IGFT Administrative Manual. 

This manual is designed to guide the transparent and efficient use of devolution funds, ensuring that local development efforts align with national goals and party objectives.

Source - newzimbabwe

