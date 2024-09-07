Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulilima villagers flee homes in fear of elephant attacks

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
In Bulilima, Matabeleland South, villagers are fleeing their homes due to a surge of elephant invasions driven by drought conditions. The elephants, migrating from Botswana, have been seeking food and water, causing significant distress and damage in Plumtree and surrounding areas. With natural water sources drying up, the elephants have entered human settlements, disrupting daily life and forcing residents to seek safety elsewhere.

Villages such as Tokwana have been particularly hard-hit, with families abandoning their homes to escape the threat. The elephants have been spotted near Plumtree town, consuming water from various sources and causing extensive damage to properties and crops. The local prison farm has also been affected, with the elephants destroying crops crucial for feeding inmates and generating income.

Residents are calling for intervention from the Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, expressing frustration with the slow response to their distress calls. They have reported encountering large herds of elephants, creating dangerous situations and making it difficult for villagers to move around safely. Some residents have suggested educational programs on handling elephant encounters and better infrastructure to manage the situation.

Councillor Similo Ndlovu has attributed the elephant invasions to an El Nino-induced drought, which has exacerbated the situation by pushing elephants into human settlements. He urges authorities to be more proactive in addressing the issue and preventing further destruction. Biliati Mulauzi from the Bulilima rural district council also noted the alarming increase in elephant populations and the challenges in driving them away from private properties.

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services have confirmed the significant loss from the elephant damage, highlighting the need for restoration of their agricultural projects. Lawmaker Dingumuzi Phuti has proposed building an electric fence and creating additional water sources within game areas to mitigate the problem. Parks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo reassured that rangers respond to distress calls as quickly as possible, but emphasized the need for community cooperation and accurate reporting to manage the ongoing human-wildlife conflict.


Source - the standard

Must Read

Late businesswoman's family pushed for top lawyer's arrest

4 hrs ago | 630 Views

Mukanya claims Zanu-PF stole his land

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Shops dump ZiG official rate for two-tier pricing system

5 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Zanu-PF councilors snub residents meeting

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

Councilors threaten executive with arrest

5 hrs ago | 220 Views

Lucky Montana did not employ Mthimkhulu at PRASA

6 hrs ago | 342 Views

Diaspora community form Funeral and repatriation service fund

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

'2008 xenophobic attacks in SA were orchestrated by Zimbabwe's opposition'

7 hrs ago | 741 Views

Zimbabwe avocado producers to join SA exporters in China shipments

7 hrs ago | 145 Views

India sends food aid to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 101 Views

INNSCOR GMO's saga draws fire from activists

7 hrs ago | 370 Views

Fastjet to ramp up flights from Johannesburg to Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 526 Views

BCC consider 2 000-metre drilling rigs to exploit aquifer under the city

9 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mzilikazi Day celebrations bring Bulawayo to a standstill

9 hrs ago | 2080 Views

The abuse of power in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe wastes 20% of supplied electricity

9 hrs ago | 554 Views

Warriors brace for Indomitable Lions

9 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chitungwiza awaits govt signal on Magaya project

9 hrs ago | 175 Views

Court orders demolition of illegal rural clinic

9 hrs ago | 202 Views

Settler leads King Mzilikazi commemorations

9 hrs ago | 290 Views

Wives fight over sex timetable

9 hrs ago | 630 Views

Cop threatens to kill wife, child

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

Bubi villagers petition Masuka, Zinwa over bills

9 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members are superior to ministers

9 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe needs $1.6bn to lift crop output after El Nino induced drought

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Harare, ZOU forge degrees partnership

9 hrs ago | 144 Views

'West seeks to regain control of Zimbabwe's levers of power'

9 hrs ago | 91 Views

King Mzilikazi preserved his heritage

9 hrs ago | 59 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Fuel price decrease brings welcome relief to SA consumers

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government engages BCC over water in schools

9 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa extends road rehab

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe govt to process 1 000 title deeds per day

9 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors coach wary of Cameroon

9 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe's CAAZ licenses 400 drone pilots

10 hrs ago | 27 Views

China is helping Zimbabwe to modernise

10 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe bus operators urged to step up after kombi ban

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

WATCH: Gweru Artiste Nathan Kajeke Releases Debut Music Video

23 hrs ago | 210 Views

Teenager burns former employer's car over salary

07 Sep 2024 at 16:52hrs | 1595 Views

What Zimbabweans need to know about Starlink, and how to order

07 Sep 2024 at 16:08hrs | 2023 Views

Gwanda magistrate detained for demanding US$3,000 bribe

07 Sep 2024 at 16:06hrs | 1105 Views

Starlink goes live in Zimbabwe, unlimited internet price at $50 per month

07 Sep 2024 at 16:02hrs | 2329 Views

Ndebeles commemorate Mzilikazi Day

07 Sep 2024 at 15:53hrs | 2774 Views

8 Harare councillors in trouble over abuse of office

07 Sep 2024 at 15:41hrs | 434 Views

New Bill to professionalise Zimbabwe teaching sector

07 Sep 2024 at 15:38hrs | 469 Views

Chivayo mocks Chimombe, Mpofu

07 Sep 2024 at 15:21hrs | 558 Views

15 Zimbabweans who died in SA bus accident named

07 Sep 2024 at 15:20hrs | 1030 Views

'Chivayo, MIF wanted 50% stake in Starlink deal'

07 Sep 2024 at 15:16hrs | 4487 Views