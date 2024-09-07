Bubi villagers petition Masuka, Zinwa over bills

News / National

by Staff reporter

Villagers in Bubi, Matabeleland North, have raised concerns with Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Anxious Masuka and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) regarding high water charges and difficulties accessing water.In a letter dated August 28, the Bubi Forum Development Executive (BFD), which represents 46 wards in the district, criticized Zinwa's billing system for charging them for water they claim they did not use.The BFD has highlighted that delays in meter readings have led to estimated billing, which they argue imposes a financial burden on the community.The petition reflects the community's frustration with the current water supply project managed by Zinwa, which they feel has not met their needs. The BFD, chaired by Runia Dube and deputized by Majaha Ngwenyama, has appealed for intervention to address these issues.Runia Dube noted that the cost of water is prohibitively high, with bills ranging from US$30 to US$40 per month, which is substantial given the community's income levels. The BFD believes that Zinwa's estimated billing system and the overall cost are creating financial strain and has called for immediate action to address these concerns.Zinwa spokesperson Marjorie Munyonga responded that while the authority had not yet formally received the petition, they had been in contact with the BFD.Munyonga indicated that Zinwa had advised the BFD on the necessary steps to resolve the issues, including approaching their local station for assistance and formally applying for water connections.Additionally, Munyonga mentioned that Zinwa is working on upgrading the water reticulation system in the area to improve water supply to Inyathi township, Emahlathini, and nearby communities.Zinwa is also supplying raw water to Hauke and Ilamba irrigation schemes, which have valid water abstraction agreements. However, Minister Masuka was unavailable for comment on the matter.