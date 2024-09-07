Cop threatens to kill wife, child

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare police officer, Tinashe Chagonda, was recently taken to court by his wife, Mako Mushure, who has accused him of threatening to kill her and their son.In her plea for a protection order, Mushure described Chagonda's abusive behavior, stating that he often makes violent threats, especially when drunk.She expressed fear for her safety, claiming that Chagonda also verbally abuses her, calling her derogatory names and accusing her of not fulfilling her family duties.Chagonda, however, denied the allegations, countering that Mushure's actions were driven by jealousy and anger over his alleged relationships with other women.He claimed that Mushure has physically assaulted him, including cutting his ear and nose, and expressed a desire for her to leave their home, offering to pay maintenance as part of the separation.The magistrate, Meenal Narotam, granted Mushure the protection order, which aims to ensure her safety and address the ongoing domestic violence concerns.