Wives fight over sex timetable

Two Harare women in a polygamous marriage, Fortunate Manhiri and Mutsawashe Chipwanya, recently sought legal intervention after failing to resolve disputes regarding their shared husband.Manhiri complained to Harare magistrate Meenal Narotam that Chipwanya was disrupting her peace by being intimate with their husband in her home, often while drunk. She expressed concerns for her teenage children, who are exposed to these disturbances, and accused Chipwanya of threatening to poison her.Chipwanya denied the accusations, arguing that Manhiri was struggling to accept the reality of their polygamous arrangement. She claimed that Manhiri interferes during her designated time with their husband by pouring water on them while they are naked.Chipwanya asserted that the marriage arrangement was sanctioned when their husband paid lobola to her family in 2021.The magistrate issued an order for the two women to live in peace, aiming to address the ongoing conflict and mitigate further disturbances.