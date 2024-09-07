Chitungwiza awaits govt signal on Magaya project

News / National

by Staff reporter

Acting town clerk Japson Nemuseso of Chitungwiza has announced that the municipality is awaiting further instructions from the government regarding a new service delivery project led by Wistmer Investments, a company associated with Prophet Walter Magaya. The project, aimed at improving water and sewer reticulation in Chitungwiza, has been initiated to address the town's persistent water supply and sanitation problems.Chitungwiza has struggled with consistent water provision for years, a situation that was exacerbated by a cholera outbreak in 2008. Wistmer Investments is expected to manage a range of services including waste collection, sewer management, market regulation, and water supply. The municipality has been unable to provide reliable water services, leading to significant public health concerns and a decline in living standards.Nemuseso confirmed that the town is waiting for the government's communication on how to proceed with the project. Until the government provides further guidance, the municipality is unable to make additional comments about the project's status or timeline.Magaya has sought to address skepticism about the project, emphasizing that it aims to resolve Chitungwiza's water issues and improve public health. Despite assurances, some stakeholders remain wary of his involvement, questioning whether the project will meet its objectives and provide lasting solutions.The proposal from Wistmer Investments covers various aspects of urban management including waste management, water supply, market regulation, and infrastructure development. Critics argue that involving private entities in addressing service delivery challenges is necessary given the local authorities' past failures, particularly in managing health hazards related to waterborne diseases.