Warriors brace for Indomitable Lions

by Staff reporter

New Warriors coach Michael Nees expressed a mix of satisfaction and concern after his team's performance in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group J qualifying match against Kenya last Friday. The match, held at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, marked Nees's debut as head coach. The Warriors initially performed well, with Khama Billiat creating chances for key players like Walter Musona and Jordan Zemura. However, their defensive frailties became apparent in the second half as they struggled to maintain their performance under pressure.Despite the defensive issues, Nees was pleased with the team's resilience. He acknowledged that Zimbabwe will need to significantly up their game to challenge Cameroon, who will be the Warriors' next opponents. The team will also have to adapt to playing in Kampala due to Zimbabwe's lack of a Caf-certified stadium, which adds another layer of difficulty to their campaign.Nees emphasized the need for physical recovery and tactical improvement before facing Cameroon. He highlighted the necessity of better preparation and strategic planning over the three-day period between the Kenya and Cameroon matches. Nees intends to use this time to address the team's weaknesses and refine their strengths, balancing both on-pitch training and tactical discussions.The Warriors face a potentially advantageous situation as Cameroon's football setup is currently in disarray. Reports indicate significant internal conflict within the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot), including disputes over squad selection and venue decisions. This turmoil has led to a split team and legal action against head coach Marc Brys, creating uncertainty around Cameroon's squad and preparation.Cameroon's roster features notable players such as Aboubakar, Napoli's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and Manchester United's Andre Onana. Despite the internal issues, the presence of these high-profile players underscores the challenge that lies ahead for Zimbabwe. Nees and his team will need to leverage the uncertainty surrounding their opponents to improve their chances in the crucial match.