Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Warriors brace for Indomitable Lions

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
New Warriors coach Michael Nees expressed a mix of satisfaction and concern after his team's performance in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group J qualifying match against Kenya last Friday. The match, held at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, marked Nees's debut as head coach. The Warriors initially performed well, with Khama Billiat creating chances for key players like Walter Musona and Jordan Zemura. However, their defensive frailties became apparent in the second half as they struggled to maintain their performance under pressure.

Despite the defensive issues, Nees was pleased with the team's resilience. He acknowledged that Zimbabwe will need to significantly up their game to challenge Cameroon, who will be the Warriors' next opponents. The team will also have to adapt to playing in Kampala due to Zimbabwe's lack of a Caf-certified stadium, which adds another layer of difficulty to their campaign.

Nees emphasized the need for physical recovery and tactical improvement before facing Cameroon. He highlighted the necessity of better preparation and strategic planning over the three-day period between the Kenya and Cameroon matches. Nees intends to use this time to address the team's weaknesses and refine their strengths, balancing both on-pitch training and tactical discussions.

The Warriors face a potentially advantageous situation as Cameroon's football setup is currently in disarray. Reports indicate significant internal conflict within the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot), including disputes over squad selection and venue decisions. This turmoil has led to a split team and legal action against head coach Marc Brys, creating uncertainty around Cameroon's squad and preparation.

Cameroon's roster features notable players such as Aboubakar, Napoli's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and Manchester United's Andre Onana. Despite the internal issues, the presence of these high-profile players underscores the challenge that lies ahead for Zimbabwe. Nees and his team will need to leverage the uncertainty surrounding their opponents to improve their chances in the crucial match.

Source - the standard

Must Read

Late businesswoman's family pushed for top lawyer's arrest

4 hrs ago | 633 Views

Mukanya claims Zanu-PF stole his land

4 hrs ago | 336 Views

Shops dump ZiG official rate for two-tier pricing system

5 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Zanu-PF councilors snub residents meeting

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

Councilors threaten executive with arrest

5 hrs ago | 221 Views

Lucky Montana did not employ Mthimkhulu at PRASA

6 hrs ago | 344 Views

Diaspora community form Funeral and repatriation service fund

6 hrs ago | 281 Views

'2008 xenophobic attacks in SA were orchestrated by Zimbabwe's opposition'

7 hrs ago | 741 Views

Zimbabwe avocado producers to join SA exporters in China shipments

7 hrs ago | 146 Views

India sends food aid to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 101 Views

INNSCOR GMO's saga draws fire from activists

7 hrs ago | 370 Views

Fastjet to ramp up flights from Johannesburg to Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 528 Views

BCC consider 2 000-metre drilling rigs to exploit aquifer under the city

9 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mzilikazi Day celebrations bring Bulawayo to a standstill

9 hrs ago | 2083 Views

The abuse of power in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe wastes 20% of supplied electricity

9 hrs ago | 556 Views

Chitungwiza awaits govt signal on Magaya project

9 hrs ago | 175 Views

Court orders demolition of illegal rural clinic

9 hrs ago | 203 Views

Settler leads King Mzilikazi commemorations

9 hrs ago | 290 Views

Wives fight over sex timetable

9 hrs ago | 630 Views

Cop threatens to kill wife, child

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

Bubi villagers petition Masuka, Zinwa over bills

9 hrs ago | 42 Views

Bulilima villagers flee homes in fear of elephant attacks

9 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members are superior to ministers

9 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe needs $1.6bn to lift crop output after El Nino induced drought

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Harare, ZOU forge degrees partnership

9 hrs ago | 144 Views

'West seeks to regain control of Zimbabwe's levers of power'

9 hrs ago | 91 Views

King Mzilikazi preserved his heritage

9 hrs ago | 59 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Fuel price decrease brings welcome relief to SA consumers

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government engages BCC over water in schools

9 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa extends road rehab

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe govt to process 1 000 title deeds per day

9 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors coach wary of Cameroon

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe's CAAZ licenses 400 drone pilots

10 hrs ago | 27 Views

China is helping Zimbabwe to modernise

10 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe bus operators urged to step up after kombi ban

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

WATCH: Gweru Artiste Nathan Kajeke Releases Debut Music Video

23 hrs ago | 210 Views

Teenager burns former employer's car over salary

07 Sep 2024 at 16:52hrs | 1595 Views

What Zimbabweans need to know about Starlink, and how to order

07 Sep 2024 at 16:08hrs | 2023 Views

Gwanda magistrate detained for demanding US$3,000 bribe

07 Sep 2024 at 16:06hrs | 1105 Views

Starlink goes live in Zimbabwe, unlimited internet price at $50 per month

07 Sep 2024 at 16:02hrs | 2329 Views

Ndebeles commemorate Mzilikazi Day

07 Sep 2024 at 15:53hrs | 2774 Views

8 Harare councillors in trouble over abuse of office

07 Sep 2024 at 15:41hrs | 434 Views

New Bill to professionalise Zimbabwe teaching sector

07 Sep 2024 at 15:38hrs | 469 Views

Chivayo mocks Chimombe, Mpofu

07 Sep 2024 at 15:21hrs | 558 Views

15 Zimbabweans who died in SA bus accident named

07 Sep 2024 at 15:20hrs | 1030 Views

'Chivayo, MIF wanted 50% stake in Starlink deal'

07 Sep 2024 at 15:16hrs | 4491 Views