Fastjet to ramp up flights from Johannesburg to Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's privately owned airline, Fastjet, will scale up its services between Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport and Bulawayo's Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport.Fastjet will introduce a third frequency between Johannesburg and Bulawayo on 1 November.Getaway reports that the airline will offer additional services three days a week.Fastjet already operates double daily flights between Johannesburg and Bulawayo.In October last year, Fastjet started operating two flights a day between Johannesburg and Bulawayo.The third frequency will operate on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.These flights will depart from Johannesburg at 11:10 and will arrive in Bulawayo at 12:30.From Bulawayo, flights will depart at 13:00 and are set to arrive in Johannesburg at 14:20.Flights are operated with an Embraer Regional Jet. The aircraft, an E145, seats up to 49 passengers.Fastjet Zimbabwe's spokesperson, Nunurai Ndawana, said that the additional flights will facilitate business and leisure trips to Johannesburg and Bulawayo.Bulawayo is an important industrial hub in the landlocked country. That said, it is also located very close to a handful of noteworthy tourist attractions.“As Zimbabwe's industrial hub, ensuring improved connectivity to Bulawayo is our foremost priority. We continue to engage the market to establish more ways to better serve our customers," Ndawana said.These new flights between Johannesburg and Bulawayo might also benefit travellers wishing to explore tourist attractions in and around Bulawayo.This includes two World Heritage sites which are located outside the city. Matopos National Park and Zimbabwe's second largest stone-built monument, the Khami Ruins.Last year even Sir Richard Branson enjoyed a Fastjet flight to Zimbabwe.The famous British celebrity entrepreneur surprised Fastjet crew and staff when he flew to Zimbabwe's capital, Harare in July last year.The fact that Branson took a Fastjet flight sparked some curiosity.At the time, there was speculation that the entrepreneur was looking to invest in the privately owned airline.Branson has made several trips to Zimbabwe over the years. According to Zimlive, he has even bungee-jumped in Victoria Falls.Branson engaged in some wildlife conservation projects during his trip to Zimbabwe.These included the Zambezi Elephant Fund and Wilderness Destinations Ruckomechi Camp, owned by The Rise Fund, a charity he co-founded.Often considered a low-cost carrier, Fastjest is not that at all.It offers services on par with full-service airlines.The value carrier offers superb inflight service, excellent passenger handling and reliability. Thus, Fastjet is definitely not a low-cost carrier.