INNSCOR GMO's saga draws fire from activists

by Stephen Jakes
7 hrs ago | Views
The ongoing controversy involving Pan-Africanist Rutendo Matinyarare, and the Innscor Group has taken a new turn with the human rights activist Abigale Mupambi and the International Coalition Against Covid-19 and African Development Zimbabwe Vice President Max Mkandla joining the condemnation of deployment of unhealthy food to African nations, Zimbabwe included.

Mupambi and Mkandla have sided with Matinyarare in his ongoing dispute with Innscor, which recently secured a legal victory against him.

Matinyarare had accused Innscor Africa of allegedly supplying genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in its food products without adequately informing consumers.

He raised concerns that these GMOs might contain carcinogens, potentially contributing to the rising cancer cases in Zimbabwe.

Mupambi criticized the legal outcome favouring Innscor, arguing that the court's decision is meaningless without addressing the core allegations.

“The Innscor win in the South African courts remains a myth as long as the courts ignore the core issue: Is Innscor supplying potentially cancerous products to the market, as alleged?- she said.

Mupambi said Innscor should have focused on disproving these allegations rather than silencing Matinyarare.

She urged Zimbabwean citizens to refrain from patronizing Innscor's fast-food outlets until the company addresses these serious health concerns.

Mupambi said Zimbabweans could be facing a health crisis, evidenced by long hospital queues mirroring those at fast-food restaurants.

She called for meaningful dialogue among all stakeholders, stressing that while investment is vital for Zimbabwe's development, it should not come at the expense of public health and safety.

Mupambi reiterated the importance of Innscor answering the critical question at the heart of this issue: Do their products contain GMOs that could be carcinogenic?

Her stance reflects a broader concern for consumer rights and public health in Zimbabwe, urging transparency and accountability from major corporations.

Meanwhile, Mkandla said GMO's flooding African countries these years might be a long term indirect depopulation of Africa strategy by the imperialists and citizens must be wary of these GMOs. "I really support the stance taken by Mupanbi in supporting Matinyarare's bid to fight against GMOs flooding our food market through this company. The rate at which cancer is escalating in Zimbabwe must be a cause for concern and authorities must institute investigations to find out Matinyarare's claims, they might be true," Mkandla said.

"We used to eat natural foods and people's health was not as bad as we are seeing it these days. It is very obvious that the food that we eat these days have these side effects and have a potential of wiping out the whole population in a few years time if we are not careful."

Source - Byo24News

