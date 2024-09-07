Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe avocado producers to join SA exporters in China shipments

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Avocado producers from Zimbabwe will join South African exporters in sending fruit to China, it has emerged.

According to the Harare-based Horticultural Development Council, "Avocados can now be exported to the Chinese market for the first time, thanks to a new agriculture protocol signed between the two countries at the ongoing Forum on China and Africa Cooperation (Focac) in Beijing."

The council noted the opportunity and emphasized the need for strategic intent to meet the Chinese market's strict requirements.

"We are ready to discuss investment requirements."

Zimbabwe is projected to produce a record 6 000 metric tonnes of avocados in 2024.

"The volume of exports to China would depend on the terms outlined in the new protocol, particularly sanitary and phytosanitary requirements, and the associated costs for exporters, the Council remarked. 

"The body is also "working with stakeholders to pursue similar protocols for blueberries, pecans, and macadamia nuts for the Chinese market".

Source - freshplaza

