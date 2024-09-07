Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Diaspora community form Funeral and repatriation service fund

by Stephen Jakes
6 hrs ago | Views
Gwanda North community members based in South Africa have formed a funeral and bodies repatriation services group fund due to desperation of some colleagues whenever death strikes across the Limpopo.

Amatshetshe Bereavement Fund and Amatshetshe Funerals and Repatriation Services (AFR) chairperson, Vusumuzi Dube said the group drew members from Gwanda North villages such as Shake, Mkwidzi, Dambashoko and Magedleni formed an organization which they termed ‘Matshetshe Bereavement Fund’ (MBF) in 2019.

He said the organization was formed by a group of about 40 members.

"The purpose of the organization was initially to help Matshetshe community members in SA during bereavement by issuing condolences contributions of R8000 towards the bereaved family after noting the challenges Zimbabweans face in difficult times of bereavement in South Africa," Dube said.

"The organization was not intended to be a funeral home but 'umakhalisana'. There is no joining fee, but members contribute only R100 per month. Each principal member presents six beneficiaries under his/her name."

Dube said a committee was established and is composed of him as Chairperson, Ngqabutho Sibanda Vice chairperson), Sitholile Ndlovu Secretary, Busi Masuku core secretary, Sizakele Ngwenya,  Bulisani Hanje Ndlovu and Mthandazo Ncube account signatories, Nkosinathi Nkomo, Thembelani Nkomo, Moset Nkomo and Siphathisiwe Nkomo, Foster Nduna are committee members.

"The organization has benefited 13 different families across Matshetshe communal lands since its inception in 2019," he said.

"Now, MBF has a total of 62 members from the wards and villages under chief Mbiko Masuku."

Dube said it has a business bank account at First National Bank (FNB) and it is currently concentrated in Gauteng Province of South Africa.

"However, the intention is to spread to all parts of South Africa and to expand the scope from Matshetsheni communal area to all parts of Gwanda, Matabeleland Provinces, Zimbabwe as a whole and to SADC countries," he said.

"Motivation behind this MBF and the following AFR has been noted with pain the escalating number of Zimbabweans dying in poverty in South Africa,having no policies at all and families struggling to repatriate bodies."

"Secondly, other foreign nationals in South Africa have no documents and stable jobs that enable them to join funeral policies,  hence we decided to come to their rescue by accepting every African regardless of his/her ethnic origin starting from micro level to macro perspective."

He  appealed to well wishers/NGOS/governments and individuals to support their cause materially and in kind.

"We also urge our people to join in big numbers. Our new dimension is to pave a way to the formation of our own funeral home by the name of Amatshetshe Funeral and Repatriation Services (AFR)," Dube said.

He said as the Director being MBF chair, the sister organization offers among other things; funeral services, repatriation services across South African provinces, SADC countries mostly Botswana, Lesotho, Zimbabwe Swaziland, and Mozambique.

"The newly formed parlour intends to assist even undocumented foreigners in South Africa who can not join insurance companies because they neither have permits nor asylum papers and identity cards," he said.

"Every SADC citizen is accepted with his or her home country identification book/card. There are currently plans or options/ policies for joining and there is no joining fee. Monthly subscriptions starting from as little as R70 can cover a minimum of 10 members."

Dube said there are policy 2 for R105, policy 3 for R120, policy 4 for R160, policy 5 for R220 and policy 6 for R240.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Late businesswoman's family pushed for top lawyer's arrest

3 hrs ago | 569 Views

Mukanya claims Zanu-PF stole his land

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Shops dump ZiG official rate for two-tier pricing system

5 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Zanu-PF councilors snub residents meeting

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Councilors threaten executive with arrest

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

Lucky Montana did not employ Mthimkhulu at PRASA

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

'2008 xenophobic attacks in SA were orchestrated by Zimbabwe's opposition'

6 hrs ago | 701 Views

Zimbabwe avocado producers to join SA exporters in China shipments

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

India sends food aid to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

INNSCOR GMO's saga draws fire from activists

7 hrs ago | 363 Views

Fastjet to ramp up flights from Johannesburg to Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 489 Views

BCC consider 2 000-metre drilling rigs to exploit aquifer under the city

8 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mzilikazi Day celebrations bring Bulawayo to a standstill

9 hrs ago | 1941 Views

The abuse of power in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe wastes 20% of supplied electricity

9 hrs ago | 515 Views

Warriors brace for Indomitable Lions

9 hrs ago | 144 Views

Chitungwiza awaits govt signal on Magaya project

9 hrs ago | 166 Views

Court orders demolition of illegal rural clinic

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Settler leads King Mzilikazi commemorations

9 hrs ago | 278 Views

Wives fight over sex timetable

9 hrs ago | 596 Views

Cop threatens to kill wife, child

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

Bubi villagers petition Masuka, Zinwa over bills

9 hrs ago | 40 Views

Bulilima villagers flee homes in fear of elephant attacks

9 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members are superior to ministers

9 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe needs $1.6bn to lift crop output after El Nino induced drought

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Harare, ZOU forge degrees partnership

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

'West seeks to regain control of Zimbabwe's levers of power'

9 hrs ago | 88 Views

King Mzilikazi preserved his heritage

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 47 Views

Fuel price decrease brings welcome relief to SA consumers

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government engages BCC over water in schools

9 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa extends road rehab

9 hrs ago | 39 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe govt to process 1 000 title deeds per day

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors coach wary of Cameroon

9 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe's CAAZ licenses 400 drone pilots

9 hrs ago | 25 Views

China is helping Zimbabwe to modernise

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe bus operators urged to step up after kombi ban

9 hrs ago | 66 Views

WATCH: Gweru Artiste Nathan Kajeke Releases Debut Music Video

22 hrs ago | 209 Views

Teenager burns former employer's car over salary

07 Sep 2024 at 16:52hrs | 1593 Views

What Zimbabweans need to know about Starlink, and how to order

07 Sep 2024 at 16:08hrs | 2010 Views

Gwanda magistrate detained for demanding US$3,000 bribe

07 Sep 2024 at 16:06hrs | 1103 Views

Starlink goes live in Zimbabwe, unlimited internet price at $50 per month

07 Sep 2024 at 16:02hrs | 2320 Views

Ndebeles commemorate Mzilikazi Day

07 Sep 2024 at 15:53hrs | 2758 Views

8 Harare councillors in trouble over abuse of office

07 Sep 2024 at 15:41hrs | 433 Views

New Bill to professionalise Zimbabwe teaching sector

07 Sep 2024 at 15:38hrs | 469 Views

Chivayo mocks Chimombe, Mpofu

07 Sep 2024 at 15:21hrs | 554 Views

15 Zimbabweans who died in SA bus accident named

07 Sep 2024 at 15:20hrs | 1015 Views

'Chivayo, MIF wanted 50% stake in Starlink deal'

07 Sep 2024 at 15:16hrs | 4392 Views