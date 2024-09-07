Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF councilors snub residents meeting

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Mvuma residents are up in arms against the district's councillors who snubbed a meeting that had been called for them to hear grievances from the small mining town.

The meeting was arranged by Mvuma Residents and Ratepayers Association (MRRA) and residents gathered at Mushayabvudzi Stadium on Saturday last week to meet their representatives but just one councilor, Wonder Chiverengo turned up.

Chirumhanzu has thirty-three (33) councilors.

Chirumanzu RDC chairman said he informed the residents that he was unable to attend the meeting due to other commitments.

Mvuma Residents and Ratepayers Association Chairman, Leave Madzura castigated urban councilors for lack of concern to issues affecting residents.

The meeting was called following disgruntlement towards the local authority's poor service delivery.

The issues that were supposed to be discussed included naming of roads in town, the need of a secondary school, the need of a by law to avoid stray animals in town and an overal improvement in service delievery from the local authority.

"We are greatly disappointed by our urban councilors who have a habit of snubbing residents' meetings. It would be nice if they come and we share with them our concerns and see how we can move forward as a town," said Madzura.

The meeting was meant to address a range of issues that are affecting residents in the town as well as imploring the local authority to improve service delivery.

Source - The Mirror

