Violent Zanu PF Legislator Warned

by Gracious Mpala in Buhera
Controversial Zanu PF legislator for Buhera South Constituency who was dragged to the Manicaland provincial disciplinary committee last week on allegations of instigating violence which saw the disruption of a rally culminating in provincial Chairman Tawanda Mukodza being booed at Bhegedhe Business Center has been warned.

In a letter gleaned by this publication, the disciplinary committee noted:"..we are warning you to desist from instigating any violence and we expect you to rail in your close associates for the smooth running of party activities in Buhera South Constituency."

Meanwhile, a source from Buhera South Constituency who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear victimisation by the belligerent Mudekunye and his hooligans said Mudekunye is untouchable.

"This lenient verdict was to be expected anyway. We knew it beforehand that the disciplinary committee was going to let Mudekunye scot free because they fear owing to his purpoted proximity to the First Family in particular Collens Mnangagwa. In fact, it is not a secret to many people in our Constituency that Mudekunye openly brags that he is untouchable because President Mnangagwa has a soft spot him. So riding on this alleged relationship Mudekunye behaves like a bull in a China shop and I believe even those in the upper echelons of the Zanu PF party even fear him," said the source.

Mudekunye narrowly romped to victory against a Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate in last year's harmonised elections after defeating his predecessor Joseph Chinotimba in the party's controversial primary elections amid allegations of vote rigging and the deliberate manipulation of party cells to favour him.

Source - Byo24News

