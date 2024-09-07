News / National
Missing vehicle found
A missing Nissan Xtrail belonging to Blessing "Bhora Mberi " Tavengwa has been found today in Concession.
Sources close to investigations said the car was stolen near a car wash in Mvurwi last week.
"This vehicle was stolen last week near a car wash in Mvurwi but thank God it was found today after a 17-year-old boy who stole it was spotted trying to fix the vehicle's starter," the source said.
Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe was yet to receive the report.
Source - Byo24News