Missing vehicle found

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A missing Nissan Xtrail belonging to Blessing "Bhora Mberi " Tavengwa has been found today in Concession.Sources close to investigations said the car was stolen near a car wash in Mvurwi last week."This vehicle was stolen last week near a car wash in Mvurwi but thank God it was found today after a 17-year-old boy who stole it was spotted trying to fix the vehicle's starter," the source said.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe was yet to receive the report.