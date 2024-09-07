Kwashi drags Caps United to FIFA over US$46,000

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Caps United assistant coach Tostao Kwashi has taken legal action against the club, filing a claim with FIFA to recover unpaid salaries and bonuses totaling US$46,000.Kwashi, who served as an assistant coach from 2015 to 2019 and again from 2021 to 2023, is also seeking damages, legal fees, and disciplinary action against Caps United for failing to fulfill their financial obligations.Kwashi, now with Chicken Inn, claims the amount includes unpaid salaries, bonuses, allowances, and petrol expenses. Although he does not have a written contract in his possession, his legal team argues that a verbal agreement was established, which remains binding.The club's chairman, Farai Jere, allegedly promised to settle the debt but has yet to follow through.Kwashi's lawyers argue that Caps United's claim of prescription (time limits on legal claims) is invalid, as the club re-engaged him in 2021, thus renewing their obligations. He also claims bonuses from the team’s 2016 Premier Soccer League title win, adding to his case against the club.