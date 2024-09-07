Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Welshamn Ncube makes new CCC appointments

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), the party has announced new appointments to enhance its communication structure.

Welshman Ncube, acting president of CCC, issued a statement today confirming that Honorable Willias Madzimure and Kuraone Chihwayi have been appointed to key roles within the party.

Honorable Willias Madzimure will take up the position of Secretary for Information and Publicity, effectively serving as the Party Spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Kuraone Chihwayi has been named Presidential Spokesperson. These appointments are effective immediately.

Additionally, the statement confirmed that Honorable Discent Bajila will continue his role as Deputy Spokesperson. Ncube emphasized that the appointments are intended to improve the party's communication efficiency and effectiveness, bolstering its capability to disseminate information to the public more effectively.

These appointments come as the CCC aims to streamline its communication efforts and enhance its public engagement strategy ahead of upcoming political challenges.

Source - zimbabwemail

Must Read

Judge reduces sentence after magistrate's error in theft case

10 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zimbabwean man murders woman after she rejects US$5 for sex

10 hrs ago | 640 Views

You can't rig suffering Zimbabweans, Mr. Mnangagwa!

10 hrs ago | 508 Views

Kwashi drags Caps United to FIFA over US$46,000

10 hrs ago | 428 Views

CCC participated in 2023 to give Zanu PF legitimacy and perpetuate our suffering for US$1.6m bonanza. Will sellout again 2028!

10 hrs ago | 300 Views

Missing vehicle found

11 hrs ago | 580 Views

Violent Zanu PF Legislator Warned

11 hrs ago | 234 Views

Late businesswoman's family pushed for top lawyer's arrest

15 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Mukanya claims Zanu-PF stole his land

15 hrs ago | 674 Views

Shops dump ZiG official rate for two-tier pricing system

16 hrs ago | 3809 Views

Zanu-PF councilors snub residents meeting

16 hrs ago | 215 Views

Councilors threaten executive with arrest

16 hrs ago | 324 Views

Lucky Montana did not employ Mthimkhulu at PRASA

17 hrs ago | 599 Views

Diaspora community form Funeral and repatriation service fund

17 hrs ago | 428 Views

'2008 xenophobic attacks in SA were orchestrated by Zimbabwe's opposition'

18 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Zimbabwe avocado producers to join SA exporters in China shipments

18 hrs ago | 201 Views

India sends food aid to Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 120 Views

INNSCOR GMO's saga draws fire from activists

18 hrs ago | 508 Views

Fastjet to ramp up flights from Johannesburg to Bulawayo

20 hrs ago | 959 Views

BCC consider 2 000-metre drilling rigs to exploit aquifer under the city

20 hrs ago | 562 Views

Mzilikazi Day celebrations bring Bulawayo to a standstill

20 hrs ago | 3911 Views

The abuse of power in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwe wastes 20% of supplied electricity

20 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Warriors brace for Indomitable Lions

20 hrs ago | 214 Views

Chitungwiza awaits govt signal on Magaya project

20 hrs ago | 259 Views

Court orders demolition of illegal rural clinic

20 hrs ago | 322 Views

Settler leads King Mzilikazi commemorations

20 hrs ago | 498 Views

Wives fight over sex timetable

20 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Cop threatens to kill wife, child

20 hrs ago | 151 Views

Bubi villagers petition Masuka, Zinwa over bills

20 hrs ago | 50 Views

Bulilima villagers flee homes in fear of elephant attacks

20 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members are superior to ministers

20 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe needs $1.6bn to lift crop output after El Nino induced drought

20 hrs ago | 41 Views

Harare, ZOU forge degrees partnership

20 hrs ago | 234 Views

'West seeks to regain control of Zimbabwe's levers of power'

20 hrs ago | 124 Views

King Mzilikazi preserved his heritage

21 hrs ago | 86 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 74 Views

Fuel price decrease brings welcome relief to SA consumers

21 hrs ago | 72 Views

Government engages BCC over water in schools

21 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa extends road rehab

21 hrs ago | 59 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe govt to process 1 000 title deeds per day

21 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors coach wary of Cameroon

21 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe's CAAZ licenses 400 drone pilots

21 hrs ago | 48 Views

China is helping Zimbabwe to modernise

21 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe bus operators urged to step up after kombi ban

21 hrs ago | 234 Views

WATCH: Gweru Artiste Nathan Kajeke Releases Debut Music Video

07 Sep 2024 at 20:07hrs | 224 Views

Teenager burns former employer's car over salary

07 Sep 2024 at 16:52hrs | 1623 Views

What Zimbabweans need to know about Starlink, and how to order

07 Sep 2024 at 16:08hrs | 2199 Views