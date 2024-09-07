Welshamn Ncube makes new CCC appointments

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), the party has announced new appointments to enhance its communication structure.Welshman Ncube, acting president of CCC, issued a statement today confirming that Honorable Willias Madzimure and Kuraone Chihwayi have been appointed to key roles within the party.Honorable Willias Madzimure will take up the position of Secretary for Information and Publicity, effectively serving as the Party Spokesperson.Meanwhile, Kuraone Chihwayi has been named Presidential Spokesperson. These appointments are effective immediately.Additionally, the statement confirmed that Honorable Discent Bajila will continue his role as Deputy Spokesperson. Ncube emphasized that the appointments are intended to improve the party's communication efficiency and effectiveness, bolstering its capability to disseminate information to the public more effectively.These appointments come as the CCC aims to streamline its communication efforts and enhance its public engagement strategy ahead of upcoming political challenges.