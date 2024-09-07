Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean man murders woman after she rejects US$5 for sex

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago
A 33-year-old gold panner from Chinhoyi, Tafadzwa Nkonde, has been charged with murder after allegedly raping and killing a woman who refused his US$5 offer for sex.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe confirmed the charges, stating that Nkonde appeared before the Chinhoyi Magistrates' Court under Section 47 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act.

The incident occurred on August 30, 2024, when Nkonde approached Nokuthula Mazivisa as she walked to her garden in the Dandadale area of Chinhoyi. After offering her US$5 for sex, which she declined, Nkonde reportedly became violent, grabbing her by the neck and dragging her into the bushes, where he raped her.

Following the assault, Nkonde allegedly forced Mazivisa to ingest pesticide from her own handbag and fled. Passers-by, alerted by her groans, found her and witnessed Nkonde returning to the scene. Mazivisa, still conscious, identified him and recounted the attack before succumbing to her injuries at a nearby hospital.

Nkonde has been remanded in custody until September 18, 2024.

Source - the chronicle

