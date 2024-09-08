Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

TelOne frustrates Dembare

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
TelOne 0 - 0 Dynamos
Dynamos coach Lloyd "MaBlanyo" Chigowe expressed frustration over TelOne's tactics after his team was held to a goalless draw in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Bata Stadium yesterday.

The match, initially set for midweek, was rescheduled to give Dynamos more time to prepare for their CAF Confederation Cup fixture this weekend in Botswana. Chigowe had hoped to use the match as a warm-up, but was left disappointed by what he described as TelOne's "anti-football" approach.

"Obviously, I am not happy with the result and the conduct of our opponents," Chigowe said. "We came to play football, but there was no football being played. They even hid the balls, and their goalkeeper started wasting time in the first five minutes. We should have taken our chances, but their tactics disrupted the flow of the game."

Chigowe went on to criticize what he believes is a growing trend in local football. "This has become a common tactic. If you're fighting relegation, you should be pushing for three points, not settling for one. It's a one-way ticket to either survival or relegation."

TelOne coach Herbert Maruwa defended his team's performance, emphasizing the importance of securing a point. "It was a good result for us. We weren't delaying the game, we were just managing it. Dynamos came at us hard, so it was about controlling the match."

The result leaves Dynamos in seventh place with 35 points, while TelOne remains in the relegation zone in 15th place with 27 points.

The match itself saw a slow start, with neither team asserting dominance early on. Dynamos eventually found their rhythm, with Tanaka Shandirwa narrowly missing from distance. TelOne had a golden opportunity in the 28th minute when Washington Navaya's shot was saved by Dynamos keeper Martin Mapisa.

Early in the second half, Dynamos almost took the lead through Nomore Chinyerere, but his shot hit the side netting. TelOne goalkeeper Chris Mverechena also had a scare, fumbling a Tendaishe Magwaza cross, only for his captain Trust Nyabinde to clear the danger.

As the game progressed, TelOne grew more comfortable, allowing Dynamos to dominate possession in wide areas but preventing them from capitalizing. Dynamos had a late chance to snatch a win, but Valentine Kadonzvo's dangerous cross was cleared by Mverechena.

In the end, both sides had to settle for a point.

TEAMS:

TelOne: C Mverechena, T Nyabinde, T Jaravani, E Mafirenyika, A Chapinduka, L Hofisi(F Bushiri 59th minute), X Moyo, K Jaison ,T Sibanda (H Chikosa 37th minute), N Masilela(L Gwerina 70th minute), W Navaya( F Muza70th minute)

 Dynamos: M Mapisa, T Magwaza (F Alick 71st minute), E Moyo, D Dzvinyai, F Makarati, S Nyahwa, A Mandinyenya(K Madera 46th minute), D Mudadi(V Kadonzvo 71st minute)T Shandirwa(E Ziocha 86th minute), N Chinyerere, E Paga ( E Ilunga 86th minute)

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Reason why South Africa's Justice Minister Simelane is being 'targeted'

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Unidentified man killed in hit-and-run accident in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Touts and drivers bid fare well to their own

3 hrs ago | 586 Views

5 arrested for smuggling stolen Toyota Land Cruiser into Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

Man stabbed for 2023 attack, in dangerous revenge mission

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Ambassador Moyo appointed chair of SADC Nairobi Chapter

5 hrs ago | 495 Views

Mnangagwa took brother-in-law to China-Africa summit

6 hrs ago | 2507 Views

Discovering Bulawayo: The heartbeat of Zimbabwe's cultural heritage

7 hrs ago | 403 Views

Mafume fired as CCC Spokesman?

7 hrs ago | 888 Views

Zimbabwe govt to withhold payment for shoddy road repairs

7 hrs ago | 1384 Views

MDC in Zambia fires national chair

8 hrs ago | 472 Views

'Zambia's economy on the verge of implosion'

8 hrs ago | 1744 Views

WATCH: Police detain man for insulting Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema

8 hrs ago | 457 Views

Man stabs HIV+ girlfriend four times

8 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zanu-PF steps up plans to extend Mnangagwa tenure

8 hrs ago | 705 Views

Stripping of hotel group's assets at African Sun?

8 hrs ago | 541 Views

China-aided hospital bears testimony to growing China-Zimbabwe ties

8 hrs ago | 117 Views

Warriors confident of victory against Cameroon

8 hrs ago | 270 Views

Human resources officer arrested over US$15 000 fraud

8 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zimbabwe must be bold in FDI drive

8 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mohadi drawn into gold claims ownership dispute

8 hrs ago | 210 Views

Faz victims acquitted

8 hrs ago | 146 Views

'Ziyambi is talking garbage on Bulawayo water crisis'

8 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chief pleads for more police deployments as illegal miners wreak havoc

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

BCC developing a new diaspora policy

8 hrs ago | 154 Views

Magistrate's $3 000 bribe demand exposed

8 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimta housing scheme for Matebeleland teachers

8 hrs ago | 71 Views

Govt defends 60km radius restrictions decision

8 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe to fine telcos over poor service delivery

9 hrs ago | 92 Views

Warriors out to tame Lions

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

3 family members buried together

9 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zimbabwe govt shuts down 368 illegal colleges, VTCs

9 hrs ago | 385 Views

Uganda Airlines to launch flights on the Harare-Entebbe route

9 hrs ago | 273 Views

Last-minute back-to-school shopping rush hits Harare

9 hrs ago | 67 Views

2 dead, 6Injured in head-on collision on Harare-Bulawayo road

9 hrs ago | 159 Views

Doping tests for all Zimbabwe PSL players

9 hrs ago | 70 Views

Great Zimbabwe's hidden tunnels, Mutirikwi sunset view to boost tourism

9 hrs ago | 355 Views

Judge reduces sentence after magistrate's error in theft case

20 hrs ago | 991 Views

Zimbabwean man murders woman after she rejects US$5 for sex

20 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Welshamn Ncube makes new CCC appointments

20 hrs ago | 2191 Views

You can't rig suffering Zimbabweans, Mr. Mnangagwa!

21 hrs ago | 856 Views

Kwashi drags Caps United to FIFA over US$46,000

21 hrs ago | 1230 Views

CCC participated in 2023 to give Zanu PF legitimacy and perpetuate our suffering for US$1.6m bonanza. Will sellout again 2028!

21 hrs ago | 501 Views

Missing vehicle found

21 hrs ago | 865 Views

Violent Zanu PF Legislator Warned

21 hrs ago | 386 Views

Late businesswoman's family pushed for top lawyer's arrest

08 Sep 2024 at 15:16hrs | 1692 Views

Mukanya claims Zanu-PF stole his land

08 Sep 2024 at 15:15hrs | 916 Views

Shops dump ZiG official rate for two-tier pricing system

08 Sep 2024 at 13:51hrs | 7159 Views

Zanu-PF councilors snub residents meeting

08 Sep 2024 at 13:51hrs | 271 Views