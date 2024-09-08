TelOne frustrates Dembare

News / National

by Staff reporter

TelOne 0 - 0 DynamosDynamos coach Lloyd "MaBlanyo" Chigowe expressed frustration over TelOne's tactics after his team was held to a goalless draw in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Bata Stadium yesterday.The match, initially set for midweek, was rescheduled to give Dynamos more time to prepare for their CAF Confederation Cup fixture this weekend in Botswana. Chigowe had hoped to use the match as a warm-up, but was left disappointed by what he described as TelOne's "anti-football" approach."Obviously, I am not happy with the result and the conduct of our opponents," Chigowe said. "We came to play football, but there was no football being played. They even hid the balls, and their goalkeeper started wasting time in the first five minutes. We should have taken our chances, but their tactics disrupted the flow of the game."Chigowe went on to criticize what he believes is a growing trend in local football. "This has become a common tactic. If you're fighting relegation, you should be pushing for three points, not settling for one. It's a one-way ticket to either survival or relegation."TelOne coach Herbert Maruwa defended his team's performance, emphasizing the importance of securing a point. "It was a good result for us. We weren't delaying the game, we were just managing it. Dynamos came at us hard, so it was about controlling the match."The result leaves Dynamos in seventh place with 35 points, while TelOne remains in the relegation zone in 15th place with 27 points.The match itself saw a slow start, with neither team asserting dominance early on. Dynamos eventually found their rhythm, with Tanaka Shandirwa narrowly missing from distance. TelOne had a golden opportunity in the 28th minute when Washington Navaya's shot was saved by Dynamos keeper Martin Mapisa.Early in the second half, Dynamos almost took the lead through Nomore Chinyerere, but his shot hit the side netting. TelOne goalkeeper Chris Mverechena also had a scare, fumbling a Tendaishe Magwaza cross, only for his captain Trust Nyabinde to clear the danger.As the game progressed, TelOne grew more comfortable, allowing Dynamos to dominate possession in wide areas but preventing them from capitalizing. Dynamos had a late chance to snatch a win, but Valentine Kadonzvo's dangerous cross was cleared by Mverechena.In the end, both sides had to settle for a point.TEAMS:TelOne: C Mverechena, T Nyabinde, T Jaravani, E Mafirenyika, A Chapinduka, L Hofisi(F Bushiri 59th minute), X Moyo, K Jaison ,T Sibanda (H Chikosa 37th minute), N Masilela(L Gwerina 70th minute), W Navaya( F Muza70th minute)Dynamos: M Mapisa, T Magwaza (F Alick 71st minute), E Moyo, D Dzvinyai, F Makarati, S Nyahwa, A Mandinyenya(K Madera 46th minute), D Mudadi(V Kadonzvo 71st minute)T Shandirwa(E Ziocha 86th minute), N Chinyerere, E Paga ( E Ilunga 86th minute)