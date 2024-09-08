Doping tests for all Zimbabwe PSL players

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has introduced random blood tests in a bid to combat drug and substance abuse in football. All players in the league will now be subject to these random tests as part of a broader effort to maintain integrity in the sport.In a memo circulated to clubs, the PSL warned that players who fail the tests will face disciplinary consequences.“This serves to advise that, following recommendations from the PSL Sports Medicine Committee, we have officially commenced doping tests for all PSL players," the statement reads.The testing process, which began during Matchday 25 fixtures in Harare last week, is being overseen by the Sports Medicine Committee to ensure it adheres to international anti-doping regulations.“These random tests will be conducted throughout the season, aimed at detecting prohibited substances and ensuring that the sport remains free from performance-enhancing drugs,” the PSL noted.Players found guilty of doping violations will face disciplinary actions, including possible suspensions and fines, while clubs are expected to fully support the initiative.In competitive sports, doping refers to the use of banned performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), considered a form of cheating. According to the World Anti-Doping Code set by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), doping is defined by various violations, including the presence of banned substances in an athlete’s system.The PSL's new testing initiative underscores a growing commitment to clean sport and the well-being of players in Zimbabwean football.