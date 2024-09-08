Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 dead, 6Injured in head-on collision on Harare-Bulawayo road

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Two people died and six others were injured on Friday when a Nissan Note collided head-on with a Toyota Hiace at the 64 km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident. He stated that the Nissan Note, registration number AFY 1035, was carrying five passengers, while the Toyota Hiace, registration number AFM 1909, had two passengers on board at the time of the accident.

"Resultantly, two people died on the spot while six others were injured," Commissioner Nyathi said. "The bodies of the victims were ferried to Norton Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured were admitted to the same hospital."

Meanwhile, police in Marondera are investigating a hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of 22-year-old pedestrian Tinashe Mushava. The accident occurred on Friday at the 109 km peg along the Harare-Mutare Road. The unidentified motorist did not stop after the collision. Mushava sustained head injuries and died at the scene.

In a separate incident last week, three people died instantly when a haulage truck sideswiped a Nissan UD near Chaka Business Centre in Midlands, along the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway. Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of the Nissan UD and two women in the haulage truck lost their lives. The driver of the haulage truck reportedly fled the scene.

Deputy national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Blessmore Chishaka has warned motorists against violating traffic rules and regulations. "We urge all drivers to exercise caution and adhere to traffic laws to prevent such tragic incidents," he said.

Source - The Herald

