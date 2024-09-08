Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Last-minute back-to-school shopping rush hits Harare

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
As the new school term approaches, parents and guardians in Harare are grappling with skyrocketing costs for uniforms and stationery, as retailers seize the opportunity to profit from last-minute shopping anxieties.

Harare's streets were buzzing with activity yesterday, as parents rushed to prepare their children for school. Boarders returned to their institutions while others scrambled to secure essential items, turning areas like Robert Mugabe Square into chaotic shopping hubs. The scene was characterized by frantic crowds, bustling shops, and a sense of urgency.

Capitalizing on the chaos, shop owners raised the prices of uniforms, exacerbating the financial strain on parents. The noise of rustling shopping bags, honking buses, and bustling crowds filled the air as the city navigated through the commotion.

Some schools have taken extra precautions to safeguard learners, relocating to safer sites to avoid potential threats from robbers and thugs. Meanwhile, students indulged in fast food, packing popular outlets, while others made do with simpler meals like rice and chicken as they prepared for the term ahead.

The frenzy extended across the city, with similar scenes unfolding at Mbare Musika Bus Terminal, Harare International Roadport, and the area around Exhibition Park. Amidst the activity, a sense of unease loomed over parents, particularly as certain schools found themselves in violation of regulations, heightening concerns.

One such school, Hanke Adventist High in Shurugwi, Midlands Province, came under fire for demanding upfront fees from students before they could board the bus, in defiance of a government directive. Parents voiced their frustrations, with Mr. Bishop Musvaire saying, "The school's behavior is unacceptable. They are disregarding the Government's directive, adding to our already overwhelming burden."

Another parent, Mr. Justice Chinamhora, expressed mixed feelings. While acknowledging the financial strain of preparing for the new term, he emphasized the importance of his children making the most of their education. “We planned and sacrificed to ensure their education isn't disrupted. Now it's up to the children to make it count.”

For retailers, the back-to-school rush was a windfall. Joseph Muchena, a store manager, noted, "The opening of schools has been a boon for us, especially in uniform sales."

As the day came to a close, the city settled into the anticipation of a new term, hopeful that it would bring fresh opportunities for students and some relief to parents.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has assured a smooth opening of schools. Taungana Ndoro, director of communications and advocacy, confirmed that the ministry is finalizing the transition from a competence-based curriculum to a heritage-based one, which will be fully implemented by next year.

“Union representatives have assured us that teachers are ready for the term, and we expect everything to run smoothly,” said Ndoro, adding that the school feeding program will continue, with parents encouraged to contribute to the effort.

The countdown to the new term is nearly over, and with it comes a mixture of anticipation, hope, and ongoing challenges for Zimbabwe's families.

Source - The Herald

