Uganda Airlines to launch flights on the Harare-Entebbe route

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
Uganda Airlines is set to launch flights on the Harare-Entebbe route starting from the 25th of this month, in response to growing demand for air travel between Zimbabwe and Uganda. The airline aims to boost bilateral trade and economic ties between the two countries through frequent flights.

Currently, around 9,000 passengers travel between Harare and Entebbe, a figure that is expected to rise with the introduction of regular flights. Uganda Airlines also plans to expand its network by adding routes such as Entebbe-Lusaka-Bulawayo and Entebbe-Lusaka-Victoria Falls, tapping into the significant traffic between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The cost for a return ticket between Harare and Entebbe will range from US$500 to US$600. In addition to passenger flights, the airline is also exploring cargo transportation, capitalizing on the substantial volume of goods traded between the two nations.

Uganda Airlines' move into the Zimbabwean market is part of a broader strategy to expand its regional route network. More than 20 foreign airlines currently operate in Zimbabwe, drawn by increasing passenger numbers, a stable economy, vibrant tourism, and the government's open skies policy. These include major carriers like Ethiopian Airlines, Emirates, South African Airways, and Qatar Airways.

Speaking about the new route, Uganda Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Adedayo Olawuyi said the flights would significantly enhance trade and tourism between Zimbabwe and Uganda, given both countries' rich tourist attractions. Plans are already underway to collaborate with local travel agencies to promote the route.

"The airline will begin with four flights connecting Entebbe, Lusaka, and Harare. The goal is to address the lack of direct air links between Uganda and Zimbabwe, which is essential for economic growth. Uganda Airlines is stepping in to bridge that gap," Olawuyi explained.

The airline also has broader ambitions, with plans to launch flights to China and London before the end of the year, further enhancing connectivity between the East and West. Olawuyi noted that Zimbabwe once had about 44 airlines operating, highlighting the country's potential as a key aviation market.

Uganda Airlines encountered minimal logistical challenges in setting up the new route, thanks to support from the Zimbabwean government. Olawuyi emphasized that the airline's focus is not only on passenger transport but also on cargo, which could make the routes more profitable in the long term.

"Direct flights will allow us to start exporting agricultural and mining products, boosting trade between the two countries. As we connect passengers from Harare to Uganda, we will also link them to other destinations, including Dubai and Abuja," he added.

Uganda Airlines is optimistic about breaking even within 18 months of launching the new routes, with Olawuyi expecting the additional flights to significantly increase the airline's revenue.



Source - The Herald

