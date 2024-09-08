Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt shuts down 368 illegal colleges, VTCs

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
The government has shut down 368 technical and vocational training centres across the country for operating without the necessary documentation, in line with the Manpower Planning and Development Act (Chapter 28:02). The non-compliant institutions include Christian academic centres, computer training schools, beauty and therapy colleges, and dressmaking schools.

The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science, and Technology Development confirmed the closures in a statement yesterday, emphasizing that the crackdown is part of efforts to ensure compliance with the law and improve access to quality, inclusive education.

"The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science, and Technology Development is fulfilling its mandate by inspecting private and independent education and training institutions to ensure they comply with the Manpower Planning and Development Act (Chapter 28:02) and Statutory Instruments 333 of 1996 and 26 of 2001. These regulations are crucial for ensuring registration and guaranteeing access to quality and equitable education and training," the statement read.

The inspection drive, led by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) quality assurance and standards compliance inspectorate, targeted institutions in Bulawayo, Harare, Chitungwiza, Manicaland, and all other provinces, including Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Masvingo, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, and Midlands.

In Bulawayo, eight institutions were deregistered, and 39 were found operating illegally. In Harare and Chitungwiza, 13 were deregistered, while 199 were operating unlawfully. Manicaland saw 18 illegal institutions and seven closures, while the numbers for other provinces were as follows: Mashonaland Central (16), Mashonaland East (1), Mashonaland West (20), Masvingo (16), Matabeleland North (2), Matabeleland South (5), and Midlands (24).

The full list of these institutions was published in The Sunday Mail.

This is not the first time the government has cracked down on illegal training centres. In February 2022, over 300 unregistered schools in Harare were closed during a similar operation aimed at curbing the proliferation of illegal institutions.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Reason why South Africa's Justice Minister Simelane is being 'targeted'

58 mins ago | 103 Views

Unidentified man killed in hit-and-run accident in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Touts and drivers bid fare well to their own

3 hrs ago | 547 Views

5 arrested for smuggling stolen Toyota Land Cruiser into Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

Man stabbed for 2023 attack, in dangerous revenge mission

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Ambassador Moyo appointed chair of SADC Nairobi Chapter

5 hrs ago | 468 Views

Mnangagwa took brother-in-law to China-Africa summit

6 hrs ago | 2343 Views

Discovering Bulawayo: The heartbeat of Zimbabwe's cultural heritage

7 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mafume fired as CCC Spokesman?

7 hrs ago | 880 Views

Zimbabwe govt to withhold payment for shoddy road repairs

7 hrs ago | 1321 Views

MDC in Zambia fires national chair

7 hrs ago | 469 Views

'Zambia's economy on the verge of implosion'

7 hrs ago | 1684 Views

WATCH: Police detain man for insulting Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema

8 hrs ago | 453 Views

Man stabs HIV+ girlfriend four times

8 hrs ago | 761 Views

Zanu-PF steps up plans to extend Mnangagwa tenure

8 hrs ago | 696 Views

Stripping of hotel group's assets at African Sun?

8 hrs ago | 518 Views

China-aided hospital bears testimony to growing China-Zimbabwe ties

8 hrs ago | 116 Views

Warriors confident of victory against Cameroon

8 hrs ago | 263 Views

Human resources officer arrested over US$15 000 fraud

8 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwe must be bold in FDI drive

8 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mohadi drawn into gold claims ownership dispute

8 hrs ago | 205 Views

Faz victims acquitted

8 hrs ago | 145 Views

'Ziyambi is talking garbage on Bulawayo water crisis'

8 hrs ago | 188 Views

Chief pleads for more police deployments as illegal miners wreak havoc

8 hrs ago | 144 Views

BCC developing a new diaspora policy

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Magistrate's $3 000 bribe demand exposed

8 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zimta housing scheme for Matebeleland teachers

8 hrs ago | 69 Views

Govt defends 60km radius restrictions decision

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe to fine telcos over poor service delivery

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Warriors out to tame Lions

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

3 family members buried together

8 hrs ago | 381 Views

Uganda Airlines to launch flights on the Harare-Entebbe route

8 hrs ago | 261 Views

Last-minute back-to-school shopping rush hits Harare

8 hrs ago | 64 Views

2 dead, 6Injured in head-on collision on Harare-Bulawayo road

8 hrs ago | 157 Views

Doping tests for all Zimbabwe PSL players

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

TelOne frustrates Dembare

8 hrs ago | 68 Views

Great Zimbabwe's hidden tunnels, Mutirikwi sunset view to boost tourism

9 hrs ago | 337 Views

Judge reduces sentence after magistrate's error in theft case

20 hrs ago | 988 Views

Zimbabwean man murders woman after she rejects US$5 for sex

20 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Welshamn Ncube makes new CCC appointments

20 hrs ago | 2175 Views

You can't rig suffering Zimbabweans, Mr. Mnangagwa!

20 hrs ago | 852 Views

Kwashi drags Caps United to FIFA over US$46,000

20 hrs ago | 1205 Views

CCC participated in 2023 to give Zanu PF legitimacy and perpetuate our suffering for US$1.6m bonanza. Will sellout again 2028!

20 hrs ago | 500 Views

Missing vehicle found

21 hrs ago | 864 Views

Violent Zanu PF Legislator Warned

21 hrs ago | 386 Views

Late businesswoman's family pushed for top lawyer's arrest

08 Sep 2024 at 15:16hrs | 1689 Views

Mukanya claims Zanu-PF stole his land

08 Sep 2024 at 15:15hrs | 915 Views

Shops dump ZiG official rate for two-tier pricing system

08 Sep 2024 at 13:51hrs | 7093 Views

Zanu-PF councilors snub residents meeting

08 Sep 2024 at 13:51hrs | 271 Views