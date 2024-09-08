Zimbabwe govt shuts down 368 illegal colleges, VTCs

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government has shut down 368 technical and vocational training centres across the country for operating without the necessary documentation, in line with the Manpower Planning and Development Act (Chapter 28:02). The non-compliant institutions include Christian academic centres, computer training schools, beauty and therapy colleges, and dressmaking schools.The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science, and Technology Development confirmed the closures in a statement yesterday, emphasizing that the crackdown is part of efforts to ensure compliance with the law and improve access to quality, inclusive education."The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science, and Technology Development is fulfilling its mandate by inspecting private and independent education and training institutions to ensure they comply with the Manpower Planning and Development Act (Chapter 28:02) and Statutory Instruments 333 of 1996 and 26 of 2001. These regulations are crucial for ensuring registration and guaranteeing access to quality and equitable education and training," the statement read.The inspection drive, led by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) quality assurance and standards compliance inspectorate, targeted institutions in Bulawayo, Harare, Chitungwiza, Manicaland, and all other provinces, including Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Masvingo, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, and Midlands.In Bulawayo, eight institutions were deregistered, and 39 were found operating illegally. In Harare and Chitungwiza, 13 were deregistered, while 199 were operating unlawfully. Manicaland saw 18 illegal institutions and seven closures, while the numbers for other provinces were as follows: Mashonaland Central (16), Mashonaland East (1), Mashonaland West (20), Masvingo (16), Matabeleland North (2), Matabeleland South (5), and Midlands (24).The full list of these institutions was published in The Sunday Mail.This is not the first time the government has cracked down on illegal training centres. In February 2022, over 300 unregistered schools in Harare were closed during a similar operation aimed at curbing the proliferation of illegal institutions.